‘Fired up’ to be buyers, Sabres react to deadline pickups

Buying at the trade deadline is an unfamiliar concept for these current Buffalo Sabres, but they’ve earned some reinforcements; a five-game winning streak and 26-5-2 run has them tied for first in the Atlantic Division.

So, before Friday’s trade deadline, general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen deepened the roster by acquiring forward Sam Carrick from the Rangers and defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn from the Jets. He also traded for Jets forward Tanner Pearson right before the 3 p.m. cutoff.

“I'm super excited to have them as new teammates,” a grinning Rasmus Dahlin said after Friday’s practice. “I was on my phone watching highlights after the game when it got released (last night). I'm super fired up.”

“It’s way more exciting to be on this side of it than selling,” added fellow defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. “… To be honest, no one in this room really cares if we trade a pick or two, so it’s nice to get some new faces in here and some new energy. It’s fun. It’s good for morale, for sure.”

None of the new guys has arrived in Buffalo yet – Carrick could debut with the team Saturday against Nashville, Stanley and Schenn might not play until next week as they sort out their visas – but they had the locker room buzzing Friday. And each will offer some unique traits down the stretch.