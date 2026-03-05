Sabres at Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

After closing out Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Buffalo Sabres spoke proudly of their growth since last season, their learning how to win tough games. Buffalo surged ahead 3-0, Vegas scored two quick ones, then the Sabres held onto their one-goal lead for the final 31 minutes.

The Sabres have already matched their 2024-25 win total at 36-19-6, second place in the Atlantic Division, and they can surpass it when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

“I think it's been on-the-job training, really,” coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday after his team’s fourth straight win. “We've been through a lot, we've learned a lot. I think the best way of learning is going through some hardship, and we went through some hardship. I look at a lot of situations last year that told us we had to be a better team, we had to have more composure.”

Here’s a glimpse of the Sabres’ improvement through 61 games.