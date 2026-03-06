'Enjoying the ride' | Sabres win 5th straight, move into tie for 1st place

Buffalo matched a franchise record by improving its road point streak to 10 games.

By Jourdon LaBarber
PITTSBURGH – Josh Norris was asked about the energy in the Buffalo Sabres' dressing room on Thursday, after they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 for their fifth straight win.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Norris said. “The most fun I’ve ever had playing hockey. We get to listen to music on the plane after, always makes it a little bit better going home after a win.”

The Sabres have had plenty of fun plane rides lately. Their win in Pittsburgh marked their 10th straight road game with a point (9-0-1), matching a franchise record previously accomplished in 1983-84 and 2006-07.

Buffalo also has three winning streaks of five games or more this season. The last time that happened? Twenty years ago, during the magical 2005-06 run that was celebrated in front of a packed house at KeyBank Center back in January.

“It’s hard to describe, really,” Norris continued. “It’s such a fun group and authentic and just guys being themselves, really. You can’t really ask for much more. It’s been a lot of fun.”

And the win represented another benchmark for the Sabres, now tied for first place in the Atlantic Division in the points column. The Lightning, who lost in Winnipeg on Thursday, have two games in hand (along with two head-to-head games remaining in Buffalo).

While the results have been the same lately, Thursday’s win was unlike any that had come before it. Norris and Owen Power each had a goal and an assist while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves, but it was the abundance of special teams that made it unique.

The two teams traded shorthanded goals during the first period – a breakaway for Ryan McLeod, followed by a drive to the net for Bryan Rust – which seemed like a night’s worth of special teams storylines in itself.

That was only the appetizer.

A net-front battle between Rasmus Dahlin and Evgeni Malkin during the opening minute of the second period unfurled into a sequence of events that resulted in a combined 21 penalty minutes and two Sabres goals scored in a span of 2:08 – including an (officially) shorthanded goal for Alex Tuch that was scored (unofficially) at 5-on-5.

Let us (do our best to) explain:

  • Let’s start with the aforementioned interaction between Dahlin and Malkin. Dahlin shoved Malkin away from the Buffalo net after the whistle, to which Malkin responded with a slash to the side of Dahlin’s throat. Dahlin was assessed two minutes for his role in the interaction while Malkin was given two for roughing, a game misconduct, and a five-minute slashing major. All told, the Sabres came away with five minutes of power-play time.
  • With 1:28 remaining on the major, Josh Norris buried a rebound to put the Sabres ahead, 2-1. The Penguins challenged unsuccessfully for goaltender interference after a lengthy video review ruled that Josh Doan was pushed into goalie Arturs Silovs. A failed challenge is a minor penalty, which meant the Sabres were now up 5-on-3 for 1:28.
  • The Penguins did well to kill the 5-on-3 – and, with 13 seconds left on the two-man advantage, McLeod was called for slashing in the offensive zone. That meant 13 seconds at 4-on-3 in favor of the Sabres, followed by 32 seconds at 4-on-4, followed by an abbreviated Penguins power play. Are you still following?
  • With 15 seconds left at 4-on-4, the Penguins were called for a delayed penalty in the neutral zone. The Sabres brought on an extra attacker and, as they worked the puck around the offensive zone, Yegor Chinakov (serving the penalty for the failed challenge) exited the penalty box. With the referee’s arm still in the air and five skaters on for each team, Alex Tuch scored a deflection to make the score 3-1. And there you have it: a 5-on-5, shorthanded goal.

Make sense?

“That’s crazy,” McLeod said, laughing and unaware of the peculiar nature of Tuch’s goal. “Good for him.”

Power tacked on a fourth goal later in the period to increase the lead to 4-1, and the Sabres held on from there until Mattias Samuelsson added an empty-net goal late.

After a fun ride home, the Sabres get to keep rolling at KeyBank Center. They play their next five games in their own building, where they’ve had six straight sellouts.

“We’re a confident group right now, just taking it one day at a time, enjoying the ride,” McLeod said. “Not trying to get too high or too low, but definitely enjoying it.”

Here’s more from a wild win in Pittsburgh.

Reaction to the Malkin slash

Dahlin and coach Lindy Ruff were asked postgame for their thoughts on Malkin’s slash.

“Emotions out there,” Dahlin said. “Stuff happens.”

Ruff was asked if he expected Malkin to receive discipline from the NHL.

“I think it’ll definitely be something that’ll get looked at for sure,” he said. “That’s something that you don’t want to see happen, but the league will deal with it.”

McLeod’s shorthanded prowess

McLeod scored his fifth shorthanded goal of the season, giving him sole possession of the NHL lead. It’s the 10th individual season of five-plus shorthanded goals in Sabres history. (His running mate, Tuch, had six last season.)

As usual, it was McLeod’s combination of quick thinking and blazing speed that led to the goal. He forced a turnover inside his own blue line, chipped the puck off the boards and to himself as he sped by a defender, and tucked a backhand shot in on the breakaway.

McLeod and Tuch have eight shorthanded goals each since the start of last season, tied for the NHL lead in that span.

“I think you’ve got Tuch who’s got incredible reach and read,” Ruff said. “You’ve got Clouder who’s got great speed and if he gets a step on anybody, you’ve seen him create a lot of breakaways shorthanded. Most power plays are 1-3-1 and if you get a puck by that last guy, you’re going to get some type of opportunity.

“Those guys have had good chemistry, they’ve had a lot of good kills for us and scoring shorthanded is basically the little extra.”

Ryan McLeod scores shorthanded

Dahlin: “Buffalo’s a hell of a city”

With the trade deadline coming up at 3 p.m. on Friday – and Dahlin having just recently spent time around the NHL’s elite at the Olympics – the Sabres' captain was asked how he would pitch opposing players on coming to Buffalo.

“Because we’re a good team,” he said. “We’re winning right now and we play fun hockey. And Buffalo is a hell of a city. We know that. I love it and all the guys in the locker room love to be here.”

Kozak scratched with injury

Tyson Kozak did not make the trip to due to an injury and is considered day to day. Josh Dunne entered the lineup in his place and skated 8:37.

Up next

The Sabres open a five-game homestand at KeyBank Center against the Nashville Predators on Friday at 5:30 p.m. 

In the meantime, stay tuned to Sabres.com for coverage of the NHL trade deadline.

