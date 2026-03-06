Sabres acquire forward Sam Carrick from Rangers

Veteran center has won 53.9 percent of his faceoffs this season.

web 48
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres acquired forward Sam Carrick from the New York Rangers on Friday in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. 

Carrick, 34, has played 380 career games across 10 seasons, spending time in Toronto, Anaheim, Edmonton and New York. He’s under contract through the 2026-27 season with an average annual value of $1 million. 

The 6-foot-0, 202-pound center has won 53.9 percent of his faceoffs this season and 52.0 percent in his career, so he’ll provide a big boost at the dot for a Sabres team that ranks last in the league at 45 percent. 

Some quick facts about the veteran Carrick: 

  • He had 10 points (4+6) in 60 games for the Rangers, averaging 10:25 of ice time in a bottom-six role. He set career highs in points (20) and games (80) last season. 
  • He’s delivered 86 hits this season, which now ranks sixth on the Sabres. 
  • A defensively leaky New York team fared better with Carrick on the ice, controlling 50.3 percent of the expected goals and 52.5 percent of the high-danger scoring chances during his 5-on-5 minutes, per Natural Stat Trick. 
  • His playoff experience consists of 10 games with the Oilers on their run to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.
web 47

The Stouffville, Ontario native was originally drafted by Toronto in the fifth round in 2010.  

The sixth-round pick in this deal originally belonged to the Chicago Blackhawks before coming to Buffalo in the Sam Lafferty trade last July. 

Buffalo has been active ahead of Friday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, also acquiring veteran defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn from the Winnipeg Jets. Stay tuned to Sabres.com for full coverage and reactions on all of the team’s moves as it gears up for a potential playoff run.

News Feed

Sabres acquire defensemen Stanley, Schenn from Jets

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Penguins 1

Sabres at Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Latest trade news

‘What an awesome night’ | Pregame honors set up game-winning goal for Thompson

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Golden Knights 2

Sabres vs. Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘Pretty smooth with it’ | A look at Metsa’s growth since NHL debut

'We just took it to another level' | Sabres sweep road trip with emphatic win over Lightning

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Lightning 2

Sabres at Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

'We stuck to our game plan' | Sabres stay consistent in win over Panthers

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Panthers 2

Sabres at Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘He's a winner’ | How Ashton Schultz navigated a trade to a USHL Clark Cup contender

Sabres partner with Roswell Park to raise funds for 'Bald for Bucks' initiative

Sabres to honor Thompson during “Gold Medal Homecoming” on Tuesday, March 3

Back from Olympics, Thompson leads Sabres to win over Devils