‘They’ve earned all the help we can give them’ | Kekäläinen, Sabres tool up for stretch run

The NHL trade deadline passed at 3 p.m. Friday, and the Buffalo Sabres have four new players on the way.

Early Friday morning, the Sabres acquired defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn from the Winnipeg Jets and forward Sam Carrick from the New York Rangers. And right before the deadline, they reconnected with the Jets to add forward Tanner Pearson.

Here’s a summary of the team’s moves.

IN: D Logan Stanley, D Luke Schenn, F Sam Carrick, F Tanner Pearson

OUT: D Jacob Bryson, F Isak Rosen, 2027 2nd-round pick, 2026 3rd-round pick, 2026 4th-round pick, 2026 6th-round pick, 2026 7th-round pick

Tied for the Atlantic Division lead, the Sabres have put themselves in great position for a playoff appearance, and they expect these additions to help them play deep into the spring.

“With their play, with their work ethic, with their compete, they’ve earned all the help we can give them as management,” general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen said. “I think we tried our best to do that, and I think we accomplished a lot of things.”

Here are the biggest takeaways from Kekäläinen's first trade deadline as Sabres GM.