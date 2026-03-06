Sabres acquire forward Tanner Pearson from Jets

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Tanner Pearson from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Pearson, 33, became the fourth and final player to join the Sabres ahead of the trade deadline following deals for New York Rangers forward Sam Carrick and Winnipeg defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn.

Like those prior acquisitions, Pearson comes with a wealth of experience – particularly in the postseason – and a physical edge. The 6-foot-1 winger has 64 hits this season, which now ranks eighth on the Sabres (the group ahead of him includes Schenn, Carrick and Stanley).

Pearson has played 59 career playoff games with Los Angeles, Vancouver and Vegas, including a Stanley Cup championship with the Kings in 2013-14.

Pearson has 13 points (7+6) in 52 games this season and was tied for third on the Jets with a plus-7 rating.