Sabres acquire defensemen Stanley, Schenn from Jets

The Buffalo Sabres acquired defensemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn from the Winnipeg Jets on Friday in exchange for forward Isak Rosen, defenseman Jacob Bryson, a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

The 2026 fourth-round pick that goes to Winnipeg will be the better of Buffalo's own selection or Edmonton's (which Buffalo acquired via Boston last March).

Stanley, 27, has played his entire six-year career in Winnipeg and is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency this summer – his cap hit this season is $1.25 million. The Kitchener, Ontario, native was drafted 18th overall in 2016.

This has been a breakout offensive season for the left-shot blueliner, with career highs in goals (9), points (21) and average time on ice (17:12). He adds another scoring threat to a Sabres defense corps that already ranks second in the NHL with 44 goals. Stanley brings a hard shot to the back end, ranking in the league’s 94th percentile with an average shot speed of 73.64 mph, per NHL Edge.

And the 6-foot-7, 231-pound Stanley has long been a physical presence on the Jets’ third pair; his 96 hits now rank fifth on the Sabres. He’s dropped the gloves 20 times in his career, including once at KeyBank Center in December 2024 against Dennis Gilbert.