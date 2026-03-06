At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Penguins 1

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

A special teams-filled contest featured goals from Ryan McLeod, Josh Norris, Alex Tuch, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson. Norris and Power both added assists in multi-point nights.

The Sabres have now won five straight since the Olympic break and remain in second place in the Atlantic Division with 80 points. They’ve also gone 17-2-1 in their last 20 road games.

Buffalo officially scored two shorthanded goals, by McLeod and Tuch, but Tuch’s was with five Sabres skaters during a delayed Penguins penalty. McLeod’s was his NHL-leading fifth shorthanded goal this season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got the net for the Sabres and made 27 saves on 28 shots. He’s 3-0-0 after the break and 10-2-1 in his last 13 decisions.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

BUF 1, PIT 0 | Period 1, 12:00 (SH) – Ryan McLeod (12) (unassisted)

Ryan McLeod scores shorthanded

BUF 1, PIT 1 | Period 1, 14:48 (SH) – Bryan Rust (21) from Ben Kindel (15)

BUF 2, PIT 1 | Period 2, 4:10 (PP) – Josh Norris (9) from Josh Doan (23) and Bowen Byram (22)

Josh Norris scores on the power play

BUF 3, PIT 1 | Period 2, 6:18 (SH) – Alex Tuch (25) from Owen Power (15) and Tage Thompson (32)

Alex Tuch gives the Sabres a 3-1 lead

BUF 4, PIT 1 | Period 2, 10:30 – Owen Power (6) from Josh Norris (13) and Noah Ostlund (12)

Owen Power makes it 4-1 Sabres

BUF 5, PIT 1 | Period 3, 16:53 (EN) – Mattias Samuelsson (12) (unassisted)

Mattias Samuelsson scores empty net goal

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 5 - Penguins 1

Game photos

Up next

The Sabres begin a five-game homestand Saturday at 5:30 p.m. versus the Nashville Predators. MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 5.

