At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Penguins 1

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

A special teams-filled contest featured goals from Ryan McLeod, Josh Norris, Alex Tuch, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson. Norris and Power both added assists in multi-point nights.

The Sabres have now won five straight since the Olympic break and remain in second place in the Atlantic Division with 80 points. They’ve also gone 17-2-1 in their last 20 road games.

Buffalo officially scored two shorthanded goals, by McLeod and Tuch, but Tuch’s was with five Sabres skaters during a delayed Penguins penalty. McLeod’s was his NHL-leading fifth shorthanded goal this season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got the net for the Sabres and made 27 saves on 28 shots. He’s 3-0-0 after the break and 10-2-1 in his last 13 decisions.