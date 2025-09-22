Sabres at Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

With two official practices and an intrasquad scrimmage under their belt, the Buffalo Sabres are now taking training camp on the road.

On Monday, the Sabres open their six-game preseason schedule against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Head coach Lindy Ruff, asked at the beginning of training camp about his vision for the 2025-26 team as he enters his second season back in Buffalo, offered a concise response:

“Hard to play against and play well defensively.”

Through offseason additions – on and off the ice – and organization-wide messaging, the Sabres feel they’ve made significant progress in those areas. Now, with the regular season less than three weeks away, Buffalo looks to begin showcasing its new look and setting the tone for the 82-plus games ahead.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the preseason opener.