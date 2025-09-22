Sabres at Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Michael Kesselring, Josh Doan, Radim Mrtka and others make their Sabres debuts.

9.22_Web
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

With two official practices and an intrasquad scrimmage under their belt, the Buffalo Sabres are now taking training camp on the road.

On Monday, the Sabres open their six-game preseason schedule against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Head coach Lindy Ruff, asked at the beginning of training camp about his vision for the 2025-26 team as he enters his second season back in Buffalo, offered a concise response:

“Hard to play against and play well defensively.”

Through offseason additions – on and off the ice – and organization-wide messaging, the Sabres feel they’ve made significant progress in those areas. Now, with the regular season less than three weeks away, Buffalo looks to begin showcasing its new look and setting the tone for the 82-plus games ahead.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the preseason opener.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG

Radio: WGR 550

How to watch all 2025 preseason games.

Sabres roster

Here’s the group Buffalo will be bringing to Columbus:

F: Justin Danforth, Josh Doan, Joshua Dunne, Mason Geertsen, Konsta Helenius, Tyson Kozak, Peyton Krebs, Jiri Kulich, Beck Malenstyn, Noah Ostlund, Jack Quinn, Anton Wahlberg

D: Bowen Byram, Michael Kesselring, Vsevolod Komarov, Radim Mrtka, Nikita Novikov, Owen Power

G: Alexandar Georgiev, Devon Levi

Who’s in net?

Ruff hasn’t disclosed who will start in net, but he did share his plan to give two periods to one goalie and the third period to another.

So, expect to see playing time for both Georgiev – signed Sept. 11 – and Levi in this one at Columbus.

The new guys

This offseason, the Sabres added the versatile Kesselring to their blue line. They acquired the 23-year-old Doan, a tenacious forechecker with strong offensive potential, and they signed the 32-year-old Danforth to be a reliable, bottom-six forward. Geertsen brings size and snarl to the lineup. Mrtka, drafted ninth overall, has instantly become one of the organization’s most intriguing prospects. Georgiev, meanwhile, has added depth and competition in net.

On Monday, these guys and others will see their first game action in blue and gold.

“Unbelievable – great additions,” captain Rasmus Dahlin said of his new teammates. “Everyone can play with the puck. Everybody is tall, tough to play against, hard. We’ve got the depth. We’ve got the skill. We want to be a good defending team this year. There are some great guys, too. They fit right into our locker room. I’m very pumped.”

Added Alex Tuch: “The new guys we brought in, I think, are gonna mesh well with us and fit into our style of play really well and help us win games.”

Keeping up with camp

In case you missed it, here are some of the top storylines from the first few days of training camp.

News Feed

Camp Notebook | Takeaways from Sabres’ intrasquad scrimmage

Injuries and transactions | UPL (lower body) 'feeling pretty good'

Camp Notebook | A reintroduction to Josh Norris

How to watch the Sabres' 2025 preseason games

A Letter From Rasmus and Carolina

Camp Countdown | How will the goalie competition play out?

Camp Notebook | Tuch on extension talks: ‘I would love to be here long term’

 Buffalo Sabres Deploy Evolv Express As Part of 2025 Arena Upgrade Initiative 

Camp Notebook | Adams and Ruff address the media

Sabres announce 2025 training camp roster

Camp Countdown | Where do the Sabres’ new defensemen fit?

Sabres return 5 players to junior clubs

‘Ball of energy’ Ryan Rucinski shines in Prospects Challenge finale

Camp Countdown | Which Sabres forwards will provide a boost on offense?

Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes and notable prospects

'He was relentless' | Red Savage shines in Game 2 of Prospects Challenge

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and notable prospects

‘Just a dream’ | Mrtka steals the show in Prospects Challenge debut 