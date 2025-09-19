How to watch the Sabres' 2025 preseason games

The Buffalo Sabres’ six-game preseason schedule runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 3, and each game is available to watch in the Buffalo broadcast market.

Tickets for the three home preseason games, and the regular season, are available here.

Here’s how you can tune into each of the exhibition contests.

Monday, Sept. 22 at Columbus – 7 p.m.

Watch: MSG (FanDuel Sports Network feed)

Listen: WGR 550 (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray)

Tuesday, Sept. 23 vs. Columbus – 7 p.m.

Watch: Sabres.com (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray)

Listen: WGR 550 (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray)

Thursday, Sept. 25 at Detroit – 7 p.m.

Watch: Sabres.com (Red Wings feed)

Listen: WGR 550 (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray)

Saturday, Sept. 27 vs. Detroit – 3 p.m.

Watch: Sabres.com (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray)

Listen: WGR 550 (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray)

Wednesday, Oct. 1 vs. Pittsburgh – 7 p.m.

Watch: MSG (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray)

Listen: WGR 550 (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray)

Friday, Oct. 3 at Pittsburgh – 7 p.m.

Watch: MSG (SportsNet Pittsburgh feed)