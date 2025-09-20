Camp Notebook | Takeaways from Sabres’ intrasquad scrimmage

Mixing up defensive pairs, finding roles for the new guys and more from Saturday.

Doan header
By Justin Alpert and Tyler Millen

The Buffalo Sabres added some competition to Saturday, the third day of training camp practices, with an intrasquad scrimmage at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo’s NHL players, plus some of the Rochester Americans’ AHL guys, were mixed between Team Blue and Team White. Here’s how those teams were organized, with Alex Lyon and Alexandar Georgiev seeing all the action in net.

Team Blue

F: Zach Benson, Josh Norris, Tage Thompson, Jason Zucker, Ryan McLeod, Justin Danforth, Mason Geertsen, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne

D: Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Conor Timmins, Jacob Bryson, Zac Jones

G: Alex Lyon, Devon Levi

Team White

F: Jack Quinn, Jiri Kulich, Josh Doan, Beck Malenstyn, Peyton Krebs, Anton Wahlberg, Isak Rosen, Konsta Helenius, Noah Ostlund

D: Bowen Byram, Owen Power, Michael Kesselring, Ryan Johnson, Jack Rathbone

G: Alexandar Georgiev, Topias Leinonen

Now, some takeaways from Saturday’s scrimmage, a 4-0 win for Team White.

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Dahlin and Byram separated

By many metrics, Dahlin and Byram formed one of the NHL’s top defense pairs last season. While they figure to take plenty of shifts together again in 2025-26, they played on opposite teams during the scrimmage.

At least for now, head coach Lindy Ruff isn’t too focused on who’s playing with who.

“My message to my six defensemen is don't worry about that,” Ruff said Friday. “… Let's just worry about what our structure is and play that really well, and don't worry about the fact that maybe if we need offense inside of a game, we'll put our best offensive defensemen out there. Our best defenders may go out when it's really tight.

“… I think we have a luxury with six really good defensemen. They can play together; they can be put apart.”

With five blueliners on each scrimmage team, the Sabres rotated through pairings including Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson, Byram and Owen Power, Ryan Johnson and Michael Kesselring, Jacob Bryson and Conor Timmins, etc.

Kulich showcases “elite” shot

Kulich opened the scoring in Saturday’s scrimmage with an impressive individual play. He generated a turnover in the neutral zone and entered 1-on-1 with a defenseman before rifling a shot passed Lyon’s low glove side.

The 21-year-old generated significant offense for Team White and impressed Ruff, who said the former first-round pick can score goals that “surprise goaltenders.” Doan called Kulich’s shot “elite” and is working to instill confidence in Kulich, who scored 15 goals as a rookie last season.

“His shot is elite, and it's one of those throughout the year, you're going to continue to see it grow,” Doan said. “Getting confidence in shooting the puck is something I'm trying to drive into him. When you get an opportunity, let it go, because there's not a lot of guys that can shoot the puck like you. He's someone that wants to grow and get better. You can see it off the ice. He's at the rink early, he's always ready to go, and he's someone that I've got pretty close to the last couple weeks and someone that hopefully we build chemistry together, try to get him to puck so he can put it in the back of the net.”

Josh Doan addresses the media

Doan demonstrates offensive evolution

Doan caught the attention of scouts for his offensive outburst in his draft year, 2020-21, when he finished third in the USHL with 70 points. Doan was north of a point-per-game at Arizona State but has worked to refine his offensive prowess in the professional ranks.

The former second-round pick, now 23, scored on the power play Saturday and showed he can be a valuable scorer in tight around the net. That’s why the Scottsdale, Ariz., product spent time this summer watching film of players like Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett. Ruff said Doan is a strong decision maker with the puck and knows how to make pressure plays. These kinds of intangibles reveal a new dimension to Doan’s offensive ceiling.

“It’s been a couple years now where I've had a little bit of success here, and it's taken a bit,” Doan said. “I think in Tucson in the AHL, I kind of found my offensive stride a bit. In college, I found it. And then in junior, my first year was a learning year, and it's almost felt more like that in the past couple of years. My first year in junior and the older you get, you can find a way to take that step... this league is a really skilled league, and you're getting an opportunity to produce with no matter who you're on the ice with.”

Danforth on the kill

Ruff said the Sabres have “a little bit of everything” in their offseason signing Danforth, and “everything” includes the penalty kill. On Saturday, the 5-foot-8 forward worked alongside McLeod on one of Team Blue’s PK units.

“Hard, heavy on the puck, (good) reads,” Ruff said, sharing his early impressions of the 32-year-old’s shorthanded ability. “He’s a guy that pretty [much] does everything right almost all the time. Penalty-killing-wise, reading and being in the right spot is important.”

Last season, Danforth led Blue Jackets forwards in shorthanded ice time per game (1:40). With Jordan Greenway expected to miss the start of the season due to injury, Danforth could join Tuch and McLeod as one of the Sabres’ top penalty-killing forwards.

Ostlund-Helenius-Rosen line responds after Prospects Challenge

While the lines varied on both sides, a consistent trio was used by Amerks head coach Michael Leone, who stood behind three of his top prospects Saturday. Ostlund, Helenius and Rosen may not have dominated the Sabres’ Prospects Challenge like Leone expected them to, but the line shined in the scrimmage.

Rosen unleashed a one-time missile past a lunging Lyon on a play headlined by strong puck possession from Ostlund and Helenius. Ostlund used his speed to make a number of plays, and Helenius generated several turnovers with his stick. It was a game for all three to make another impression and bounce back from the Prospects Challenge.

“Everybody’s got a clean slate come Wednesday," Leone said after the Prospects Challenge. "And the guys that didn’t produce this weekend, I think you have a chance, an opportunity come Wednesday to show what you can do. And then, however they do the lineup, when you get into a game, whether you play one, two, three, it’s an opportunity to showcase yourself.”

Tuch and Luukkonen updates

Per Ruff, both Alex Tuch (undisclosed) and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) are progressing in their injury rehabs. Tuch participated in the pre-scrimmage practice, while Luukkonen could return to practice as soon as Monday.

Up next

Hockey. The Sabres begin their six-game preseason schedule Monday at Columbus. The matchup is available on MSG (TV) and WGR 550 (radio). How to watch all 2025 preseason games.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com for full coverage of the preseason opener and the rest of training camp.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | UPL (lower body) 'feeling pretty good'

Camp Notebook | A reintroduction to Josh Norris

How to watch the Sabres' 2025 preseason games

A Letter From Rasmus and Carolina

Camp Countdown | How will the goalie competition play out?

Camp Notebook | Tuch on extension talks: ‘I would love to be here long term’

 Buffalo Sabres Deploy Evolv Express As Part of 2025 Arena Upgrade Initiative 

Camp Notebook | Adams and Ruff address the media

Sabres announce 2025 training camp roster

Camp Countdown | Where do the Sabres’ new defensemen fit?

Sabres return 5 players to junior clubs

‘Ball of energy’ Ryan Rucinski shines in Prospects Challenge finale

Camp Countdown | Which Sabres forwards will provide a boost on offense?

Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes and notable prospects

'He was relentless' | Red Savage shines in Game 2 of Prospects Challenge

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and notable prospects

‘Just a dream’ | Mrtka steals the show in Prospects Challenge debut 

Enter your submissions for the Sabres' 2025-26 goal song