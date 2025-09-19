Camp Notebook | A reintroduction to Josh Norris

On March 7, Josh Norris joined the Buffalo Sabres via trade. The next night, he made his team debut. His first point followed on March 10, his first goal March 12. But then an oblique injury ended his season, and those three games were the extent of his 2024-25 contributions in Buffalo.

Now, the 26-year-old center is fully healthy and ready to really show the Sabres what he’s capable of.

“It’s probably been about three years, honestly, since I’ve had a full summer of training,” said Norris, who’s also dealt with shoulder injuries in recent years, after Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center. “… It was fun, and it was kind of freeing, mentally, to just be able to go out there and work on my game and not have to worry about anything.”

His offseason training was especially fun thanks to the star-studded group he skated with in Plymouth, Mich., which included the Hughes brothers, Dylan Larkin, Zach Werenski, Kyle Connor, Cole Caufield, Alex DeBrincat, Connor Hellebuyck and more established stars.

Early in Buffalo’s training camp, the talk surrounding Norris suggests he belongs with that collection of top-level talent.

“I think we will get an opportunity, now, to see the real Norris,” said head coach Lindy Ruff. “… We know that he's an elite player.”

A proven scorer with 91 career goals, including a career-high 35 four seasons ago with Ottawa, Norris figures to be one of this 2025-26 team’s key offensive contributors – especially on the man advantage, where Buffalo ranked 24th in the league at 18.8 percent last year. That 2021-22 season saw Norris collect 16 power-play goals, and although he’s a lethal shooter from the right flank, he prides himself on his versatility; Norris discussed his comfort in the bumper position and at the offensive-zone faceoff dot.

“He’s been excellent on the power play for Ottawa in the past,” Alex Tuch said, “and I think he’s going to incredible for us.”

Production there, plus on the penalty kill, will make Norris the 200-foot, all-situations player Buffalo envisioned when it made that March 7 deal.