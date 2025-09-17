Camp Notebook | Adams and Ruff address the media

The Buffalo Sabres officially reported to training camp Wednesday, and with hockey season back in full swing, general manager Kevyn Adams and head coach Lindy Ruff addressed the media to discuss several topics surrounding the 2025-26 Sabres.

One of the first talking points, naturally, was the status of Alex Tuch’s contract negotiations. The alternate captain, coming off a 36-goal, 67-point season with his typically strong defensive play, is entering the final season of his current deal and scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next July 1.

Tuch, currently day-to-day with a minor injury, is eligible for an extension, and the Sabres don’t intend to let one of their most important players hit the open market.

“Alex has been told very clearly by myself and the organization how important he is to us; we want him here long term,” Adams said. “The good news is that he's said the exact same thing about being here. He wants to be here. He's made it clear to me and to us.

“And we've had good, productive conversations with the Bartletts this summer – that's his agency. These things take time. We're gonna work through it.”

Tuch doesn’t stand alone as an extension-eligible NHL star. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov, Vegas’ Jack Eichel highlight the list of talent in the same boat as training camp begins, and the first big payday figures to set the table for the others.

“I don't think it's by accident that you haven't seen a lot of extensions coming through, especially with some really high-profile players,” Adams said. “I think it’s just the nature, maybe, of the players trying to figure out where the market is and where it's headed. The teams (are) trying to understand exactly where they can go from a cap perspective.”

The 29-year-old Syracuse native will earn a significant pay raise from his current $4.75 million cap hit, and everything from his first four seasons in Buffalo suggests he’s worth it. Adams called it a “priority” to reach an agreement with Tuch, but if negotiations extend into this a crucial season for the Sabres, the GM doesn’t expect it to become a distraction.

“Going to continue to talk to his agents here in the coming days and have some meetings lined up, and we’ll keep working at it,” Adams said. “I’m not going to put a deadline on it, though.”

Here’s more from Adams and Ruff on Day 1 of training camp.