Sabres at Blackhawks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

CHICAGO – The Buffalo Sabres take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday at 8:30 p.m. EDT at United Center.

Two regular season games remain for Buffalo to reignite its power play and finalize the best lineup for Game 1 of the playoffs, but the math now is simple:

Two more points will secure home-ice advantage in the first round.

Three more points will secure an Atlantic Division title.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs start this weekend, and the Sabres will finally be participating. For now, though, it’s business as usual for coach Lindy Ruff and his team.

“We’ve talked about where we wanted to be, and this is where we want to be,” Ruff said. “We know hard it’s been, and we know how hard it’s going to continue to be. It’s not taking anything for granted. We’ve love to win these last two games. We focus in on Chicago and go from there.”

Here are all the details before Monday’s puck drop.