Sabres vs. Canadiens - Game 5 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres return home to host Game 5 of their second-round playoff series with the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Sabres took care of business with a 3-2 road win in Game 4, evening the series at two wins apiece and setting the stage for a best-of-three finale.

The Game 4 win can be safely slotted in the “gutsy” category – the Sabres killed six penalties, overcame a lengthy review that took a goal off the board and swung momentum, and blocked a playoff-high 27 shots to edge out the victory.

The margins could remain just as thin as both teams, having felt out the other’s tendencies, buckle down to try and earn a trip to the Eastern Conference Final.

“It’s going to be a tight couple games here,” Josh Doan said. “I think we’ve seen a lot of offense through the first four games here, but I’m sure both teams are going to want to slow that down.”

One thing back on the Sabres’ side after splitting their two games in the raucous Bell Centre: home-ice advantage. Along with Thursday’s Game 5, a potential Game 7 would be played here at KeyBank Center next Monday.

“You realize how important home-ice advantage can be,” Doan said of the Montreal experience. “And we can’t be throwing games away at home.”

Here’s what you need to know ahead of puck drop.