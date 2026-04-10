Single-game playoff tickets for Round 1 to go on sale Monday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

Remaining ticket inventory is extremely limited and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets immediately at 10 a.m.

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By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres single-game tickets for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be on sale to the general public on Monday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

Sabres playoff tickets were initially made available to Season Ticket Members during an exclusive presale window. Remaining inventory for the general public will be extremely limited.

You can still guarantee access to playoff tickets by becoming a 2026-27 Season Ticket Member today.

Fans who intend to purchase single-game tickets are encouraged to visit Sabres.com/Playoffs and be ready to make their purchase immediately at 10 a.m. on Monday. Inventory is expected to sell out quickly due to unprecedented demand. Ticket buyers will have the option to choose from any of four potential home playoff games and can purchase a maximum of two tickets per game.

The official Ticketmaster website and app are the only verified marketplaces for Sabres tickets. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster are 100-percent authentic and guaranteed for entry. 

Fans who do not receive tickets are welcome to attend the Sabrehood Block Party, which will be held during every home playoff game. Each Block Party is free to attend and will consist of a pregame Party in the Plaza along with an in-game Watch Party at Canalside. Find more info here.

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