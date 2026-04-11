With power play slumping, Sabres restructure top unit

Those plays aren’t always available, though, which forces the shooters to create action from farther out.

“You play teams that pack it in pretty tight, and then the down-low plays aren’t there,” Ruff said. “So that means, a lot of times, you’ve got to be willing to shoot it from just inside the dot and get people around looking for tips and rebounds or a shot-pass.

“I think we’ve been a little stubborn when it comes to shooting sometimes, but we talked to the group this morning about being a little bit more in the attack mode. Being in that mode where, if we got a puck on net, anything can happen after that.”

Successful playoff runs typically involve a dangerous power play, so if the Sabres are to play deep into May (or June), they’ll need their special teams in top form once again.

“Five-on-five, it’s gonna be tight, it’s gonna be hard to score, we’re gonna be hard to play against and not give up many chances,” Tuch said. “So, when you get those chances on the power play and penalty kill, I think that’s what makes the best teams in the playoffs.”

Here’s more from Saturday’s practice.