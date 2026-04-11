With power play slumping, Sabres restructure top unit

A week remains before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Buffalo Sabres know they have some work to do on their power play.
Streaky all season, the man advantage is currently stuck in one of its cold spells, having gone 0-for-17 across the last five games, so the Sabres made some changes before Saturday’s practice at LECOM Harborcenter.
Notably, on the first unit, Rasmus Dahlin occupied the right flank while forward Jack Quinn manned the blue line. Tage Thompson remained on the left flank, and Alex Tuch joined the unit in the bumper. Their handedness maximizes one-timer opportunities around the formation, coach Lindy Ruff explained, with things running through Dahlin’s side.