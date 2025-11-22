Sabres ‘keep the foot on the gas’ in 9-3 thumping of Blackhawks

Mattias Samuelsson felt the Buffalo Sabres didn’t get the full-team effort they needed in Wednesday’s loss to the Calgary Flames.

Friday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks was an entirely different story, as 14 Sabres skaters got on the scoresheet in a 9-3 win at KeyBank Center. The nine-goal outburst ties Colorado for the most by any team in a game this season.

“We weren’t happy with our game (versus Calgary), it’s pretty obvious,” Tage Thompson said. “I thought we had a great response. We just outworked them, honestly. They’re coming in off a back to back; we made it a tough game for them all night. I thought we won puck battles, strong on pucks, and we got to the net.

“Great effort all around, and that’s what it takes: it takes everyone pulling the rope the same way.”