Sabres at Hurricanes | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres look to carry their home-ice momentum on the road.

February 27
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres head to Raleigh's Lenovo Center for a Thursday night matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Buffalo, 6-1-0 in its last seven games and riding high after Tuesday’s third-period comeback against Anaheim, looks to keep it rolling against a slumping-of-late Hurricanes team.

Dominance at KeyBank Center hasn’t fully translated to the road recently; since the Christmas break, the Sabres are 9-2-0 at home but 3-6-1 on the road. They’ve scored 4.2 goals per game and allowed 2.9 at home during that span, compared to 3.1 for and 3.7 against on the road.

“We’ve played some really good hockey here at home,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said postgame Tuesday, “and now it’s time to go on the road and win some hockey games.”

Ruff pointed to the Sabres’ most recent road game, a 6-4 loss Feb. 8 at the Predators, as a blueprint not to follow away from Buffalo.

“In the Nashville game, we made three or four egregious plays defensively that really cost us – that’s what we have to stay away from… We can’t go on the road, make those mistakes and get down the way we did in Nashville.”

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Thursday’s 7 p.m. puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Click here for more ways to watch Sabres games.

Lineup notes (updated 11:45 a.m.)

Jason Zucker "struggled a little bit with his skating" during Tuesday's win, in which he played just 12:57 after taking a shot to the foot Saturday, Ruff said. The forward is questionable for Thursday's game.

Ruff said Sam Lafferty could re-enter the lineup if Zucker is ultimately scratched.

Jiri Kulich returned to Tuesday's game with a full-face shield after wearing a puck to the mouth. He may need to keep wearing the bubble for now but isn't expected to miss any time.

Check back during 6:30 p.m. warmups for the Sabres' full projected lineup.

Storylines

1. Revisiting Tuesday’s comeback

A combination of penalties and posts put the Sabres in a tough spot – a 2-0 deficit – through 40 minutes. But they surged back with third-period goals from JJ Peterka, Alex Tuch and Henri Jokiharju, each of which featured a Dylan Cozens assist.

In grinding through some unfavorable puck luck for their fourth third-period comeback win of the season, Buffalo exhibited its growth from earlier this season; months ago, Tuch and Ruff admitted, those frustrations might’ve amounted to an ugly defeat.

“It would’ve been a 5-1 loss, honestly,” Tuch said. “You just see the maturity, you see the change, you see no one was down. We were pushing each other, we were pressing each other, we were making sure each other were held accountable … and it was awesome.”

More adversity awaits the Sabres, who must make Tuesday’s effort the standard if they're to claw their way back into the playoff race.

2. Even-strength excellence

In two games since the break, Buffalo at 5-on-5 has outscored the Rangers and Ducks a combined 10-1 and outshot them 57-30.

Ruff attributes that dominance to won puck battles and, as a result, lengthy offensive-zone possession. Peterka’s goal Tuesday, which brought the Sabres within one, began with Owen Power digging a puck out of the left corner and feeding Cozens at the circle. With multiple Ducks having engaged Power against the boards, Peterka found himself wide open for a one timer.

Shortly after, the Sabres had such extended zone time at 5-on-5 that they executed a full line change while keeping the puck in Anaheim’s end.

“I thought we had a couple shifts offensively last night in the third period that you’d just like to bottle (up),” Ruff said. “… You get that type of play and you’re gonna have some success, for sure.”

That success didn’t begin Saturday for the Sabres, who rank third in the NHL this season in 5-on-5 goals scored (131) and ninth in 5-on-5 goal share (52.6 percent).

3. Scouting the Hurricanes

Thursday marks the second of three games this season between Buffalo and Carolina. The Sabres won the first matchup 4-2 on home ice Jan. 15, led by Ryan McLeod’s first career hat trick and 35 saves from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Jaccob Slavin scored Carolina’s first goal in that game. The American blueliner made headlines with his stellar defensive performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but that’s been his M.O. throughout his career. This season, with Slavin and veteran partner Brent Burns on the ice at 5-on-5, the Hurricanes have owned a 59-percent share of shot attempts and 58-percent share of high-danger scoring chances.

Carolina’s other goal Jan. 15 came from Martin Necas, who’s since been traded – along with Jack Drury – to Colorado in exchange for Mikko Rantanen. That deal also included Chicago, bringing former Sabres forward Taylor Hall to the Hurricanes.

Rantanen has 21 points (8+13) in 15 career games versus Buffalo, including a goal and two assists this season. He has just one goal and two assists in eight games with Carolina, although he’s led the team with 25 shots – and ranks second with 3.22 expected goals – during that span.

They’ve gone 3-5-1 since the Rantanen trade, most recently losing 4-0 in Montreal on Tuesday. But at 33-21-4 (70 points) this season, Carolina is tied with New Jersey for second in the Metropolitan Division and still sits comfortably ahead of Columbus (64 points).

Raleigh has not been kind to the Sabres, who’ve lost 10 straight games there dating back to 2016.

“You’re dealing with a team that gets all their matchups in their own building,” Ruff said. “They play a game that limits the opportunities – they’re really good at what they do.

“We played a strong game against them here (in Buffalo) – we really have to try to replicate that… Decisions we make and how we handle the puck in the offensive zone is going to be huge.”

Game notes

  • Including the 4 Nations Face-Off, Jokiharju has scored three goals in his last five games. Check out Wednesday's practice report for more on the defenseman's recent hot streak.
  • McLeod has five goals in seven career games against Carolina.
  • Tuch has 10 points (5+5) in his last eight games.
  • The Sabres are 4-1-1 this season when Cozens records multiple points.

