Practice Report | Jokiharju revisits game-winning goal, talks 4 Nations effect

While Dostal may have provided some extra help, the goal continued a run of strong play from Jokiharju since he scored nearly the exact same location in Finland’s opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off last week.

Jokiharju, a late addition to the Finland roster, skated to the right circle and beat Vezina-winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck in his first period of the international tournament, then went on to earn praise for his role on the Finnish defense corps. Finland coach Antti Pennanen referred to Jokiharju has a “really solid” presence on the team.

Jokiharju benefitted from the experience, too, picking up habits from some of the world’s best players in a two-week stretch.

“It’s great to see where you’re at, kind of, like a (from) player standpoint,” he said. “You can play against those best players and with the best players in the league as well. So, it was a great experience, and like I said, just try to take everything in and learn and become a better player.”

Jokiharju scored a goal late in Buffalo’s first game back from the break, an 8-2 win over the New York Rangers, then netted the winner against Anaheim. He had a combined plus-5 rating in those two contests.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff commended Jokiharju for staying the course after the defenseman was in and out of the lineup throughout this season. He’s played the last 10 games, during which the team has gone 7-3-0.

“He got rewarded for just staying with it,” Ruff said. “In and out of the lineup, a little bit here. Has come back, back-to-back games he’s scored. I think his defending has gotten better. You defend better, obviously, as a defenseman, you’re gonna play better. But he’s kept a great attitude, and he’s persevering right now.”

Here’s more from Wednesday’s practice.