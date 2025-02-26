Practice Report | Jokiharju revisits game-winning goal, talks 4 Nations effect

Notes from Wednesday's practice at KeyBank Center.

Royal
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Henri Jokiharju delivered a perfectly placed shot to the near-side corner for the game-winning goal in the Buffalo Sabres’ comeback victory over Anaheim on Tuesday – and he got some help from Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal, too.

Dostal leaned into the near-side post to defend Jokiharju’s shot from the right faceoff circle and, in doing so, pushed the net slightly back off the goal line. The move created a bit of extra space for Jokiharju to squeeze his shot over Dostal’s shoulder.

Jokiharju revisited the play following the Sabres’ practice at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

“I didn’t see [the net push] at that moment,” Jokiharju said. “I just tried to go short side, obviously. I saw that after the replay, so he’s a nice guy.”

While Dostal may have provided some extra help, the goal continued a run of strong play from Jokiharju since he scored nearly the exact same location in Finland’s opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off last week.

Jokiharju, a late addition to the Finland roster, skated to the right circle and beat Vezina-winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck in his first period of the international tournament, then went on to earn praise for his role on the Finnish defense corps. Finland coach Antti Pennanen referred to Jokiharju has a “really solid” presence on the team.

Jokiharju benefitted from the experience, too, picking up habits from some of the world’s best players in a two-week stretch.

“It’s great to see where you’re at, kind of, like a (from) player standpoint,” he said. “You can play against those best players and with the best players in the league as well. So, it was a great experience, and like I said, just try to take everything in and learn and become a better player.”

Jokiharju scored a goal late in Buffalo’s first game back from the break, an 8-2 win over the New York Rangers, then netted the winner against Anaheim. He had a combined plus-5 rating in those two contests.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff commended Jokiharju for staying the course after the defenseman was in and out of the lineup throughout this season. He’s played the last 10 games, during which the team has gone 7-3-0.

“He got rewarded for just staying with it,” Ruff said. “In and out of the lineup, a little bit here. Has come back, back-to-back games he’s scored. I think his defending has gotten better. You defend better, obviously, as a defenseman, you’re gonna play better. But he’s kept a great attitude, and he’s persevering right now.”

Here’s more from Wednesday’s practice.

News and notes

1. The Sabres held an optional practice prior to departing for Raleigh, where they’ll meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Managing who does and doesn’t go on the ice on a given day will be part of the Sabres’ reality with a grueling upcoming schedule.

Buffalo plays 16 games in March, essentially averaging out to a game every other day. The month opens with five games in seven days, beginning at home against Montreal on Saturday.

And, when the Sabres aren’t playing next month, they’re often traveling. Ten of their 16 March games are on the road.

“There are no days off,” Ruff said. “There’s really no time off. Part of today, with going optional, was – hard battle last night. And then you look at what’s coming in the schedule. … Getting the guys rest in between games is going to be important.”

2. Jason Zucker was among the several players who did not skate Wednesday. The veteran forward skated 12:57 in the win over Anaheim but was hampered after blocking a shot, Ruff said. Zucker is expected to play in Carolina.

3. Jiri Kulich practiced with a face shield, which he wore in the Anaheim game after taking a puck to the face early. Ruff said the rookie could continue to play with the face shield in the short-term.

Practice sound

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Henri Jokiharju addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres play the Hurricanes on Thursday. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

News Feed

‘You just see the maturity’ | After frustrating start, Sabres mount furious comeback

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Ducks 2

Start time for game vs. Oilers on March 10 changed to 7 p.m.

Sabres vs. Ducks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Maintenance days for Tuch and Zucker

Sabres announce special food and beverage offerings for Black History Celebration on Feb. 25

Injuries and transactions | Tuch, Zucker play in win over Ducks

Buffalo welcomes back women's hockey for PWHL Takeover Tour

'Continue to build' | Sabres return from break with emphatic 8-goal performance vs. Rangers

At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Rangers 2

Sabres vs. Rangers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Dahlin, Jokiharju return as Sabres resume play at full strength

Prospects Report | How young talent has helped propel Amerks to 1st place under Michael Leone

Ryan Miller's 'Catwalk for Charity' event returns on April 10

“Be the change” | Black hockey flourishes in Harlem, N.Y.

Practice Report | Luukkonen returns as Sabres look ahead to stretch run

Practice Report | Thompson talks 4 Nations as Sabres return from break

4 Nations ‘a dream come true’ for Rasmus Dahlin