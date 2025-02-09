Sabres' comeback falls short in Nashville

NASHVILLE – An offside challenge took Zach Benson’s tying goal off the board and stifled the Buffalo Sabres’ comeback attempt in a 6-4 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

The loss snapped a season-long, four-game winning streak for the Sabres, who now have two weeks before hosting the New York Rangers on Feb. 22 as the NHL pauses for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Sabres erased a two-goal deficit in the first period and seemed poised to do it again after falling behind 5-3 early in the third. Dylan Cozens scored a power-play goal to bring them within one, then Benson temporarily added another with 6:58 remaining. Nashville challenged Benson’s goal, after which it was ruled that Peyton Krebs had crossed the blue line offside.

The Sabres continued to push for the tying goal after Benson’s was taken off the board, but Jonathan Marchessault scored into an empty net to seal the win for the Predators with 36 seconds remaining.

Buffalo controlled play for long portions of the game, outshooting Nashville 29-23 and finishing with a 76-47 edge in shot attempts.

“I thought we were probably the better team for most of the game to be honest with you,” said Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram, who had a goal and an assist. “But they scored when we gave them chances so that’s the bottom line.”