Sabres' comeback falls short in Nashville

Rasmus Dahlin had 2 points in the 6-4 loss.

postgame
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

NASHVILLE – An offside challenge took Zach Benson’s tying goal off the board and stifled the Buffalo Sabres’ comeback attempt in a 6-4 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

The loss snapped a season-long, four-game winning streak for the Sabres, who now have two weeks before hosting the New York Rangers on Feb. 22 as the NHL pauses for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Sabres erased a two-goal deficit in the first period and seemed poised to do it again after falling behind 5-3 early in the third. Dylan Cozens scored a power-play goal to bring them within one, then Benson temporarily added another with 6:58 remaining. Nashville challenged Benson’s goal, after which it was ruled that Peyton Krebs had crossed the blue line offside.

The Sabres continued to push for the tying goal after Benson’s was taken off the board, but Jonathan Marchessault scored into an empty net to seal the win for the Predators with 36 seconds remaining.

Buffalo controlled play for long portions of the game, outshooting Nashville 29-23 and finishing with a 76-47 edge in shot attempts.

“I thought we were probably the better team for most of the game to be honest with you,” said Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram, who had a goal and an assist. “But they scored when we gave them chances so that’s the bottom line.”

Bo Byram addresses the media

The Sabres were particularly dominant to start the game, pouncing on a Predators team that had lost in Chicago the night prior. Yet it was the Predators who jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Tommy Novak and Brady Skjei, both of which were scored on the rush off of Sabres turnovers.

Buffalo managed to erase the deficit before the first intermission, establishing its forecheck and swarming Nashville goaltender Justus Annunen to continue to spend chunks of time in the offensive zone. Byram put the Sabres on the board with a one-timer from the right circle, followed by a Rasmus Dahlin goal just 3:04 later.

The Sabres nearly took the lead in the second period but saw Byram robbed by Annunen on a chance in tight, followed quickly by a JJ Peterka shot off the post. Instead, Nashville pulled ahead on a Filip Forsberg power-play goal and followed it with Skjei’s second of the night 42 seconds later.

Alex Tuch buried a one-timer to cut into the deficit before the end of the second period, but it was as close as the Sabres would come. Forsberg’s second goal of the night extended the Predators’ lead to 5-3 early in the third, this time on a one-timer set up by Ryan O’Reilly, who earned his fourth assist of the game.

“I thought on four of their goals, we handed them easy offense,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said.

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Ruff was asked about his message to the group as they enter the break.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Ruff said. “You’ve got to get some work done during the break and you’ve got to be ready to win a game when we start up again.”

Here’s more from the loss.

1. Eleven months ago, Byram met the Sabres in Nashville fresh off being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche and made his team debut on a pair with Dahlin. Byram had a goal and an assist that night, offering a glimpse of the potential fit alongside the Sabres captain.

Saturday’s game was a reminder of how much that pair has blossomed in the time since. Byram and Dahlin each had a goal and an assist, extending their personal point streaks to three games and five games, respectively.

“I thought that might have been Dahls’ best game,” Ruff said. “Along with Bo, too. I mean Dahls I just thought was dominant every shift.”

The duo both contributed to Tuch’s goal, a sequence that began with Ryan McLeod winning a puck in the corner of the offensive zone. McLeod got the puck to Dahlin, who made an immediate pass to Byram in the slot. Byram stayed patient as Tuch crossed in front of him and rotated into the left circle, then passed to set up Tuch’s one-timer.

Alex Tuch scores his 19th of the season

“I was in complete shock that I even got the puck,” Tuch said. “I was just trying not to block it and I opened up and he was putting it on a platter for me. I was like, ‘OK, hit the net now.’ That was an incredible play by both of them.”

2. Byram’s goal was his 100th NHL point. Dahlin’s goal was the 73rd of his career, tying Mike Ramsey for second among defensemen in Sabres history.

3. Tage Thompson (concussion) and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) both returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s win over Columbus. Luukkonen made 17 saves on 22 shots.

4. Beck Malenstyn did not play after leaving Tuesday’s game with back spasms. The Sabres dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen in his absence.

Up next

The Sabres return from the break with a home game against the New York Rangers on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com in the meantime for coverage of Dahlin, Luukkonen, and Henri Jokiharju at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

News Feed

At the Horn | Predators 6 - Sabres 4

Sabres at Predators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Thompson returns, expects to play Saturday

Injuries and transactions | Thompson, Luukkonen play Saturday

Prospects Report | Leinonen thriving with heavier workload

Practice Report | Wilford breaks down defensemen’s rush play

'Good, all-around effort' extends Sabres' win streak to 4

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Blue Jackets 2

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Tage Thompson named NHL's 2nd Star of the Week

Sabres survive Devils' comeback bid for 3rd straight win

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Devils 3

Finland adds Henri Jokiharju to 4 Nations roster

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

'He refuses to be denied' | Looking back on Gilbert's journey from local youth hockey to the NHL

Practice Report | Byram talks game-ending block, defensive focus

Sabres in the community | January 2025

'A good team game' | Sabres pay tribute to Rayzor with hard-fought win over Preds 