‘You just see the maturity’ | After frustrating start, Sabres mount furious comeback

2. Like Tuch, Jason Zucker played after missing Monday’s practice and being labeled a game-time decision. Saturday versus New York, the veteran forward struggled off the ice after blocking a shot with his foot.

Zucker got two shots on goal in 12:57 of ice time, which was eighth most among Sabres forwards. The third-period line adjustments saw him form a line with Ryan McLeod and Jiri Kulich.

“Blocked a shot, and was just hampered a little bit physically, but muscled his way through the game,” Ruff said.

Ruff added that Kulich, too, wasn’t at full strength after taking an errant puck to the face in the first period and returning 10 minutes later with a full-face shield. That contributed to Ruff’s decision to mix up his lines after 40 minutes.

“They stitched him up, he wasn’t breathing real well, so just decided to shake it up a little bit.”

3. The new-look forward groups included an imposing – yet highly skilled – trio of the 6-foot-4 Tuch, 6-foot-6 Greenway and 6-foot-6 Tage Thompson. It’s no surprise that Tuch and Thompson, with years of experience as linemates, displayed instant chemistry with an early third-period scoring chance.

Greenway, meanwhile, has drawn rave reviews in two games back from injury and fit right in alongside his tall teammates.

“He’s so good on the forecheck, so good defensively,” Tuch said. “I mean, it just makes it easier. He’s just a big body out there holding onto pucks, turning pucks over… he just sucks to play against.

“He’s so big, and he’s a good skater. He’s lanky, he’s smart and he plays with that grit, and it’s awesome. It’s contagious.”

4. The Sabres have now won six straight home games and are 9-2-0 at KeyBank Center since Christmas.

“I think when we play the right way, we play physical, we get the crowd behind us, they get loud and (it) gives us a lot of energy, which helps us a lot,” said Cozens. “We want it to be a tough place to play here in Buffalo, and I think we did that tonight.”