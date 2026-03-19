Sabres at Sharks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will look to continue their franchise-record road point streak when they visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday.

The Sabres have earned at least a point in 11 straight road games (10-0-1), surpassing the previous benchmark set during the 1983-84 and 2006-07 seasons. They’ve averaged an NHL-best 4.27 goals per game on the road during that span.

Of course, the Sabres have proven they can win anywhere. They’ve won 10 of 11 games since the Olympic break, including five on home ice.

The run has propelled the Sabres toward the top of the standings, currently two points back from Carolina (who won Wednesday) for first place in the conference and four points ahead of Tampa Bay (who plays tonight) for first in the Atlantic Division. Find a full breakdown of the standings and Thursday’s slate of games here.

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.