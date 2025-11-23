Sabres vs. Hurricanes | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres conclude their four-game homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres are coming off a 9-3 win over Chicago in which they matched the highest goal output in an NHL game this season. Fourteen different players recorded a point in the win, including nine players with multiple points.

Tage Thompson enters Sunday on a five-game goal streak, tied for the longest of his career. A goal against the Hurricanes would make him the first Sabres player to score in six straight games since Jason Pominville in 2006.

The puck drops at 1 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.