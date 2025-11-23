Sabres vs. Hurricanes | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Rasmus Dahlin enters the matchup on a 4-game point streak.

November 23
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber

The Buffalo Sabres conclude their four-game homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres are coming off a 9-3 win over Chicago in which they matched the highest goal output in an NHL game this season. Fourteen different players recorded a point in the win, including nine players with multiple points.

Tage Thompson enters Sunday on a five-game goal streak, tied for the longest of his career. A goal against the Hurricanes would make him the first Sabres player to score in six straight games since Jason Pominville in 2006.

The puck drops at 1 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)

TV (out of market): NHL Network

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes (updated 11:10 a.m.)

Jason Zucker returned to the lineup in the win over Chicago after missing the previous eight games due to an illness. He provided an immediate boost with a goal and two assists.

Zach Benson "looks like" he'll come off injured reserve for his first game since Oct. 30, coach Lindy Ruff said pregame. His activation would require a corresponding transaction, so stay tuned to the injuries and transactions page for updates on that.

Defenseman Bowen Byram, meanwhile, will take warmups and is a game-time decision. He collided hard with the end boards Friday, returned to the game but is still feeling some lingering effects.

Check back during 12:30 p.m. warmups for the full projected lineup.

Point streaks for Dahlin, Samuelsson

Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson both enter Sunday on four-game point streaks.

Dahlin has seven assists in the four games since he returned from a personal leave of absence on Nov. 15. The Sabres are 3-1-0 in that span.

Samuelsson has three goals and two assists during his streak. His season total of five goals – already a career high – is tied for sixth among NHL defensemen.

Scouting the Hurricanes

20251123 Preview Stats

The Hurricanes beat the Sabres 6-3 in Carolina on Nov. 8. The Sabres were without Dahlin for that game along with Zucker and Benson at forward.

Carolina has stayed hot since then, posting a 7-1-2 record in its last 10 games. The Hurricanes lead the NHL in shots per game (33.9) and rank second in goals scored per game (3.62).

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 21 points – including a goal and an assist in the previous matchup with the Sabres. He has 17 goals and 31 points in 23 career games against Buffalo.

