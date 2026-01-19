Sabres at Hurricanes | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres are in Carolina to begin a stretch of 5 straight road games.

January 19
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Following a successful five-game homestand, the Buffalo Sabres now take to the road for five straight games beginning Monday afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Sabres are 8-1-0 in their last nine road games and 15-2-1 in their last 18 games overall. They’ll be tested against one of the NHL’s top home teams at Lenovo Center, where the Hurricanes boast an Eastern Conference-leading .721 points percentage since the start of the 2019-20 season.

Buffalo is looking to end a 12-game winless streak at Carolina (0-10-2) which dates back to 2016.

Konsta Helenius, the Sabres’ first-round pick in 2024, is expected to make his NHL debut. The gritty 19-year-old has been named an AHL All-Star this season with 30 points (9+21) in 34 games for the Amerks.

“He’s got some bite to his game,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “He’s not your prototypical ‘talented’ guy. He gets into people, and he’s got a little physicality to him at the same time.”

Read more about Helenius in Sunday’s practice report.

The puck drops at 1:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): TNT, truTV

Streaming: HBO Max

Radio: WWKB 1520 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Helenius joins the lineup in the absence of Josh Norris, who is now categorized as week to week with an upper-body injury. Ruff initially described Norris as day to day but said Sunday that the forward’s recovery hasn’t gone as hoped so far.

“Not really recovering the way we had hoped, but there’s nothing definitive,” Ruff said.

The Sabres did have positive news Sunday with the presence of goaltender Alex Lyon, who practiced with the team for the first time since he sustained a lower-body injury in St. Louis on Dec. 29. Lyon is expected to play at some point on the road trip.

Here’s how the Sabres lined up in full on Sunday (minus Jordan Greenway, who stayed off the ice for maintenance):

Practice

Quick hits

  • Alex Tuch (5+3) and Tage Thompson (5+8) are both riding seven-game point streaks.
  • Josh Doan has 10 points (5+5) in the last nine games.
  • The Sabres have gone 5-for-14 (35.7 percent) on the power play in the last three games.

Scouting the Hurricanes

20260119 Preview Stats

Today marks the finale of the three-game season series between the Sabres and Hurricanes, with the home team having won each of the first two contests.

The Sabres were severely shorthanded in their first visit to Lenovo Center, a 6-3 loss on Nov. 8. They played that game without Rasmus Dahlin on the back end and Norris, Zach Benson and Jason Zucker among others missing at forward.

Buffalo won 4-1 at KeyBank Center on Nov. 23, fueled by 22 blocked shots, a 29-save performance by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and Beck Malenstyn’s highlight-reel goal.

The Hurricanes have remained consistent in the interim, currently tied atop the Eastern Conference standings with 64 points. They play a high-pressure, high-volume game at 5-on-5; their plus-860 differential in shot attempts is more than 300 higher than second-place Colorado.

Brandon Bussi (17-3-1, .905 save percentage) is expected to start in goal for Carolina.

News Feed

Sabres look ahead to Helenius’ NHL debut

Injuries and transactions | Latest on Lyon, Norris

Sabres lose back-and-forth contest to Wild in overtime

At the Horn | Wild 5 - Sabres 4 (OT)

Sabres vs. Wild | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Mrtka reflects on first World Juniors experience, winning silver medal  

Kids Takeover Day returns to KeyBank Center on Jan. 17 

‘He’s unstoppable’ | Sabres’ Thompson continues building big-game resume

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Canadiens 3

Pominville, Vanek to be inducted into Sabres Hall of Fame during 2026-27 season

'I want to hug everybody' | Afinogenov looks ahead to 2005-06 Reunion

Sabres vs. Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Dahlin’s ‘good feeling’ sparks Sabres' power play, helps beat Flyers

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 2

'Everything collided at the right time' | Ruff shares memories of returning 2005-06 alumni

Sabres vs. Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Bergevin on joining Sabres, GM experience, relationship with Kekäläinen

Q&A with Sabres sports psychologist Amanda Edwards