Sabres at Hurricanes | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Following a successful five-game homestand, the Buffalo Sabres now take to the road for five straight games beginning Monday afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Sabres are 8-1-0 in their last nine road games and 15-2-1 in their last 18 games overall. They’ll be tested against one of the NHL’s top home teams at Lenovo Center, where the Hurricanes boast an Eastern Conference-leading .721 points percentage since the start of the 2019-20 season.

Buffalo is looking to end a 12-game winless streak at Carolina (0-10-2) which dates back to 2016.

Konsta Helenius, the Sabres’ first-round pick in 2024, is expected to make his NHL debut. The gritty 19-year-old has been named an AHL All-Star this season with 30 points (9+21) in 34 games for the Amerks.

“He’s got some bite to his game,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “He’s not your prototypical ‘talented’ guy. He gets into people, and he’s got a little physicality to him at the same time.”

Read more about Helenius in Sunday’s practice report.

The puck drops at 1:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.