Sabres look ahead to Helenius’ NHL debut

“Another young prospect that we think really highly of, and he should be excited to get into the lineup,” Ruff added. “And we’ve seen him in exhibition, where he’s played pretty well.”

To that point, Helenius got an extended opportunity in the preseason, collecting a goal and two primary assists in four games. There, plus in the Prospects Challenge, Calder Cup Playoffs and other settings, he’s been one of the most energetic and noticeable guys on the ice.

The 19-year-old is adept on the forecheck and has shown a knack for getting under opponents’ skin. Joining the likes of Doan and Zach Benson in Buffalo's lineup, Helenius should fit right in.

“He’s got some bite to his game. He’s not your prototypical ‘talented’ guy,” Ruff said. “He gets into people, and he’s got a little physicality to him at the same time. I haven’t seen him play a lot in Rochester this year, but just had good reports out of there where he’s played well.”

On Saturday, projecting Helenius’ fit in the lineup, Ruff referenced the early careers of other first-round picks, forwards Ostlund and Isak Rosen. Both guys debuted primarily as fourth liners and couldn’t really showcase their offensive skills. This season, they’ve both played higher in the lineup and produced; Ostlund has seven goals in 35 games, Rosen (currently with the Amerks) has three in 13.

With Josh Norris (upper body) out week to week, Helenius will now get the chance to follow Ostlund’s and Rosen’s lead and contribute to the Sabres' playoff push.

Here’s more from Sunday’s practice.