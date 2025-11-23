‘Figured I’d give it a try’ | Malenstyn’s masterpiece highlights Sabres' win over Hurricanes

The Buffalo Sabres were clinging to a 2-1 lead late in the second period, badly needing an insurance tally against the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at KeyBank Center.
Peyton Krebs chipped a pass into the neutral zone for Tyson Kozak, who absorbed a hit and backhanded it to center ice for a speeding-ahead Beck Malenstyn. No. 29 handled things from there, deking around Sebastian Aho and beating goalie Frederik Andersen on the breakaway.
“I knew Krebsy had a D-man on him,” Malenstyn said. “Kind of just assumed a D-man was stepping up on Kozy, so I maybe had a little bit of an advantage going up against a forward. Figured I’d give it a try and happy it worked out.”