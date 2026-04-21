Sabres vs. Bruins - Game 2 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo can take a commanding 2-0 series lead before heading to Boston.

Game 2
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres continue their Round 1 matchup versus the Boston Bruins with Game 2 on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

Game 1 saw the Sabres overcome a 2-0 deficit with four goals in the final eight minutes, but they know they have a better full-game effort in them. A steady attack had the Bruins in their own zone for much of the night, but it wasn’t until late that Buffalo started winning the low puck battles and beating Jeremy Swayman.

“We went through the game, areas we thought we were pretty good at, a couple areas we’d like to improve,” coach Lindy Ruff said Monday. “Talked about putting this game away and moving on to the next one, knowing that it’s a desperate situation for them. No team really wants to go down two games to none, and we’d like to put them in that situation.”

“Boston’s going to come out and try and have a really strong push in Game 2,” added Alex Tuch. “We’ve got to try to take care of business at home.”

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame/postgame shows streaming on Buffalo Sabres App)

Streaming (Buffalo broadcast market): Gotham Sports App / Fubo TV

TV (national): ESPN

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

Series coverage

Lineup notes

The Sabres plan to hold a full-team morning skate after not practicing Monday, so check back following the 10:30 a.m. session for potential lineup updates.

Buffalo seems unlikely to change much from Game 1, but one question mark is forward Noah Ostlund (upper body), who’s resumed practicing with the team after missing the final three weeks of the regular season. Both he and Ruff have said he’s close to game-ready.

Series stats through Game 1

Game Preview - Blue & Gold

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