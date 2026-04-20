Ruff on Game 1 win: 'The sweetest of all of them'

In the aftermath of the Buffalo Sabres’ improbable Game 1 comeback, Lindy Ruff was asked if he had ever witnessed a game quite like that.

“Well, 1000 games, I think so,” the coach quipped.

Ruff sold himself short – he’s actually coached 2,071 games including playoffs, more than all but three men in the century-plus history of the NHL.

Ruff has coached in one Stanley Cup Final and four conference finals. He’s taken three different franchises to the playoffs.

And yet, as he sat at the podium late Sunday, Ruff didn’t hesitate: Game 1 against the Bruins, 2026, was his sweetest win yet.

“This one right here – right here, right now,” he said, echoing the words of another great Buffalo coach. “We just gotta go try to win one more. But this was probably the sweetest of all of them.”

Ruff wasn’t asked to elaborate. He didn’t have to.

Sunday marked the culmination of one mission that began for Ruff in April 2024, and the latest step toward a loftier goal that he’s pursued since he arrived in Buffalo in 1979, then a 19-year-old from Alberta unknowingly landing in a new lifelong home.

Ruff would spend more than a decade as a Sabres player, then another as the franchise’s winningest coach. A press conference clip from late in that first coaching stint has circulated on social media of late in which Ruff is asked what kept him going back then (for perspective, this is more than a decade ago).

“I want to win a Stanley Cup in Buffalo,” he says softly. “That’s what keeps me coming back. It’s as simple as that.”

That desire – not just to win, but to win for his home – never truly left Ruff, even as he left for Dallas and New Jersey. It’s what brought him back in 2024, nearly two years ago to the day from Sunday’s comeback.

The Sabres had not been to the playoffs since his departure. He was tasked with steering the franchise back where it belonged and, by extension, restoring the vibrant, all-consuming feeling that had for so long surrounded hockey in this town.

It was a challenge, he admitted. But that’s what made it worth it.

Sunday was that challenge realized: a full building before warmups even began, a sea of fans watching rowdily outside, deafening roars after Tage Thompson and Mattias Samuelsson engineered the late, third-period comeback.

“You could feel the building shaking,” Ruff said.