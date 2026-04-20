For Sabres, Game 1 crowd didn’t disappoint

The current Sabres had long heard about the playoff atmosphere in Buffalo. Get there and it’ll be incredible, they were told.

On Sunday, in a 4-3 Game 1 comeback to beat the Bruins, they finally experienced it for themselves. And it was clear well before puck drop that this version of KeyBank Center, which has been sold out since January, is a different beast.

“I didn’t know the next level, I guess, the fanbase could get to,” Tage Thompson said after his three-point playoff debut. “That was pretty exciting to see, coming out of warmups and it was already almost full. Just a ton of energy.”

“I couldn’t help but smile, coming onto the ice,” added Alex Tuch. “I was like, ‘Wow, this is unbelievable. This is amazing. Let’s go. We have playoff hockey in Buffalo.’”

Excitement in the crowd gradually turned to angst as goalie Jeremy Swayman controlled the game and the Bruins took a 2-0 lead early in the third period. But it only took one goal, Thompson’s wraparound with 7:58 remaining, to get the building back to its pregame levels.