'He makes life hell on the opponent' | Samuelsson established physical tone in Game 1

“I thought Samuelsson was an absolute stud in the game,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “Running over people, physical.

“… We talked about making sure that we finished people when we had the opportunity, that we took them out of the play. Or that, in our zone, we were able to kill plays right away so we broke out. And I thought by far he was our most physical.”

The performance was a reminder of Samuelsson’s integral role on the Sabres, having established himself as one of the league’s premier shutdown defensemen this past season. His plus-41 rating tied for seventh in the NHL and he anchored a Buffalo penalty kill that ranked among the league’s best all season long.

The fact that Samuelsson added a scoring touch – he blew past his previous career highs with 13 goals and 41 points – made for a truly unique season. Since hits started being tracked in 2005-06, there have only been 19 instances of a player reaching at least 40 points, 130 hits, and 150 blocks, as Samuelsson did this season.

One of those seasons belongs to Samuelsson’s defense partner, Rasmus Dahlin. Three belong to Hockey Hall of Famer Shea Weber.

Alex Tuch plays against the NHL’s top defensemen on a nightly basis. Still, he shuddered when describing what it’s like to face Samuelsson in practice.

“I mean, he’s got every tool in the toolbox,” Tuch said. “He’s big, he skates well, he’s got the long stick, he’s got the hockey IQ. And then when he’s physical like that, he’s just horrible to play against. I mean, I practice against him every day, and it’s just miserable.

“He makes life hell on the opponent and it’s a lot of fun to see. He also has a heck of a snapshot too, as you can see. That post-and-in shot. He’s got every tool. He’s coming into his own and the sky’s the limit for him.”

Ramus Dahlin memorably referred to Samuelsson’s stick as “a cobra” back in 2022-23, referring to Samuelsson’s ability to use his reach to close gaps and strip pucks. One play in Game 1 served as a perfect example of that skill. Defending David Pastrnak 1-on-1 on the rush, Samuelsson stayed in front of the Bruins superstar as he closed in on net and calmly poked the puck out of harm’s way.