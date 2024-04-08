Sharpen Up | Sabres to host Fan Appreciation Night on Thursday 

The Buffalo Sabres will close out their two-game road trip Tuesday in Dallas before heading home on Thursday to host the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center for Fan Appreciation Night.

The Sabres dropped the first game of the road swing with a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday afternoon. The Red Wings took over the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with their win while the Sabres fell to five points out of the final playoff spot.

Read Sunday’s postgame report here.

Here’s everything you need to know this week.