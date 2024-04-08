Sharpen Up | Sabres to host Fan Appreciation Night on Thursday 

Everything Sabres fans need to know heading into the week.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will close out their two-game road trip Tuesday in Dallas before heading home on Thursday to host the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center for Fan Appreciation Night.

The Sabres dropped the first game of the road swing with a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday afternoon. The Red Wings took over the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with their win while the Sabres fell to five points out of the final playoff spot.

Read Sunday’s postgame report here.

Here’s everything you need to know this week.

RICO AWARD VOTING

It’s your last chance to vote for the winner of the 2023-24 Rick Martin Memorial Award!

Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have been voted as finalists for “The Rico,” which is presented annually to the player fans believe best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre. Fans are encouraged to vote for the player they believe best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community.

Voting is open until tonight, Monday, April 8, through 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on Fan Appreciation Night.

Click here for more on each of the finalists and how to vote.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

Fan Appreciation Night will mark Buffalo’s last home game of the regular season, so you won’t want to miss it!

The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023-24 Sabres-themed T-shirt.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com for more information on what you can expect on Fan Appreciation Night.

HONORING BILL WIPPERT

The Sabres recently honored their chief photographer, Bill Wippert, who has served as the team’s photographer for 50 years.

We asked Wippert to choose 10 of his most memorable photographs and give a backstory in his own words.

Check out the photos and stories here. 

SKINNER’S 1,000TH GAME RECAP

Jeff Skinner was also honored last Tuesday as he appeared in his 1,000th NHL game against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center.

Skinner was honored with videos and a special pregame ceremony to celebrate his milestone.

We collected all of the sights and sounds from the celebration in one place.

Click here for Skinner’s 1,000th game content hub.

CONTENT CORNER  

Check out our latest Sabres content!

First, hit the ice with Skinner as we mic’d him up for his 1,000th game.

Hit the ice with Jeff for his 1,000th NHL game!

Then watch Ryan Miller take on Marty Biron in Mario Kart in our latest episode of Hit the Boards.

Ryan Miller & Marty Biron play Mario Kart!

