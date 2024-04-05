2023-24 Rick Martin Award finalists: Dahlin, Luukkonen, Tuch

Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have been voted as finalists for the 2023-24 Rick Martin Memorial Award.

“The Rico” is presented annually to the player fans believe best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre. Fans are encouraged to vote for the player they believe best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community.

Fans can vote for the winner through 11:59 p.m. on April 8. The winner will be announced on Fan Appreciation Night on April 11.

The award is presented by the Sabres' Gold Ring Partners: KeyBank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and LECOM.

The Rick Martin Memorial Award originated during the 2020-21 season in memory of the late Sabres legend, who remained an active member of the community and a proud ambassador of the organization following the conclusion of his prolific playing career until his passing in 2011.

Here is more on each of the finalists: