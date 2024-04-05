2023-24 Rick Martin Award finalists: Dahlin, Luukkonen, Tuch

Fans can vote for the winner now through April 8.

20240405 Rico Finalists
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have been voted as finalists for the 2023-24 Rick Martin Memorial Award.

“The Rico” is presented annually to the player fans believe best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre. Fans are encouraged to vote for the player they believe best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community.

Fans can vote for the winner through 11:59 p.m. on April 8. The winner will be announced on Fan Appreciation Night on April 11.

The award is presented by the Sabres' Gold Ring Partners: KeyBank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and LECOM.

The Rick Martin Memorial Award originated during the 2020-21 season in memory of the late Sabres legend, who remained an active member of the community and a proud ambassador of the organization following the conclusion of his prolific playing career until his passing in 2011.

Here is more on each of the finalists:

Tuch, Dahlin & Luukkonen named finalists

Alex Tuch

Tuch continued to be a presence in the community after winning The Rico last season. He donated a suite to various charitable organizations for 10 home games and hosted a holiday toy drive through his AT9 Foundation, which was captured in an episode of Buffalo Sabres: Embedded.

Alex Tuch gives back to the Buffalo Community

Tuch also joined Buffalo Poet Laureate Emeritus Jillian Hanesworth for a visit to Manna @ Northland during Black History Month.

Alex Tuch & Jillian Hanesworth enjoy a delicious meal

On the ice, Tuch ranks second on the Sabres in both assists (34) and points (56) in 69 games. His 74 takeaways rank fifth in the NHL.

Rasmus Dahlin

Dahlin has served as an alternate captain for the Sabres for the second straight year while leading the team in assists (38), points (56), and blocked shots (144). His average ice time (25:32) ranks fifth in the NHL while his 18 goals are tied for third among league defensemen.

Dahlin also represented the Sabres at NHL All-Star Weekend for the third straight season.

Recap Rasmus Dahlin's weekend in Toronto!

Earlier this season, Dahlin made a call to Sophia LaBorde to inform her she was the Sabres’ honoree for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

Meet Sophia

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Luukkonen worked diligently despite not playing the first six games of the season and has been one of the NHL’s best goaltenders since the beginning of January. He ranks 10th in the NHL among qualifying goaltenders with a 2.57 goals-against average and tied for third with five shutouts.

As of April 4, Luukkonen has started 30 of Buffalo’s last 35 games and has a .917 save percentage in that span.

In October, Luukkonen visited the Miracle League of Western New York to play baseball with children with special needs.

Hometown Heroes: Miracle League of WNY

Luukkonen also called the Sabres Czech Fan Group last month to inform them that the team would be opening next season in Prague as part of the NHL Global Series.

As part of the Global Series, we're headed to Prague!

Luukkonen was named on April 5 as the Sabres' nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, given annually "to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."

News Feed

Luukkonen named as Sabres' nominee for Masterton Trophy

Game Night | Sabres vs. Flyers

Practice Report | Breaking down the success of the Peterka, Thompson, Tuch line

Sabres announce 2024 Scotty Bowman Showcase rosters

Eastern Conference Wild Card Race

Sabres loan Levi to Rochester 

'The perfect teammate' | Sabres cap off Skinner's 1,000th NHL game with win over Capitals 

Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game content corner

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Capitals 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Capitals

Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game playlist

Skinner Album Covers | A visual celebration of Jeff's iconic goal songs

Game Night | Sabres vs. Capitals

Skinner reflects on career as he looks ahead to 1,000th NHL game 

Beyond the stalls: Skinner's milestone a testament to his commitment, character

Sharpen Up | Sabres to host Skinner’s 1,000th game celebration on Tuesday

Sabres generate chances but fall to Maple Leafs at home

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 3 - Sabres 0