'There's no script' | Bill Wippert shares the stories behind 10 classic Sabres photos

Bill Wippert’s interest in photography began in the pages of Sports Illustrated. Wippert was not a self-described “photography geek” growing up, but he did love sports. Seeing the photo spreads in the legendary publication sparked an interest.
Wippert bought a camera with a manual-focus lens that shot black-and-white film and, as a senior in high school, asked former Sabres public relations director Paul Wieland if he could shoot a preseason game in 1974. Wieland said yes, then allowed him to keep coming back until he finally offered Wippert a full-season credential in January of 1975.
Wippert never left. Now the team’s chief photographer, Wippert was honored recently for 50 years of capturing Sabres history. A gallery comprising some of his most memorable photographs can be found here.
We asked Wippert to choose 10 of those photos and give a backstory in his own words.