'There's no script' | Bill Wippert shares the stories behind 10 classic Sabres photos

Hasek shows up in so many pictures because he was a global star, he led the team, he was the story of more games than not, and he was incredibly athletic in goal. He just did so many unorthodox movements and things. And shooting a goalie is easier because you know where he’s going to be and the action’s around him.

This was me in The Aud – probably around 1993 or 1994. Like a lot of the photos I shot in that era in color, it’s shot in strobes. And we still use strobes to add extra light to the building for better quality.

This specific picture, I turned off some of the lights so that I had this very harsh shadow. It gives a texture to the ice. The light in this photo is only coming from a strobe light on the left. If there was light coming from the right, it would fill in that shadow. You wouldn’t see that detail on the ice.

So, this is a product of fooling around and trying to get something cool. Would I be up there for Game 7 of a playoff series taking chances? No. This was just a pedestrian game where we didn’t have any definite needs, so it was an opportunity to play around and get something cool.