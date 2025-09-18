Camp Countdown | How will the goalie competition play out?

In the days leading into training camp, Sabres.com will be addressing major questions surrounding the 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres. Up next: What will the goaltending look like?

For the Buffalo Sabres, taking a step forward from last season’s 36-win, 79-point performance will require improved goaltending.

Starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and veteran backup James Reimer both had strong stretches, and Devon Levi continued to flash his potential with an All-Star showing in the AHL, but the trio’s combined .888 save percentage didn’t cut it for the Sabres.

Now, 32-year-old Alex Lyon enters the mix in Reimer’s place. Signed July 1 to a two-year contract, Lyon made 74 appearances (69 starts) between the last two seasons with Detroit, going 35-27-6 with a 2.96 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. And with Luukkonen currently day to day with a lower-body injury, the Sabres signed 29-year-old Alexandar Georgiev last week as additional insurance.

Here’s a key question about each of Buffalo’s four netminders to enter the season.

Can Luukkonen return to his 2023-24 form?

At the end of this past season, which saw Luukkonen go 24-24-5 with a 3.20 GAA and .887 save percentage in 55 games, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff offered a vote of confidence in his starter, who’s signed through 2028-29.

“I believe in UPL,” Ruff said. “Until I get the team to clean up some of the poor puck play, it’s going to be hard on any goalie.”

Ruff’s statement passed the eye test; too often, defensive breakdowns left Luukkonen scrambling and led to goals against.

But the numbers suggest the Sabres allowed a similar volume of offensive chances last season as in 2023-24, when Luukkonen posted a superior 2.57 GAA and .910 save percentage in 54 appearances. Luukkonen proved that season that when defensive breakdowns do happen, he has the ability to bail his team out.