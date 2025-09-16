Camp Countdown | Where do the Sabres’ new defensemen fit?

In the days leading into training camp, Sabres.com will be addressing major questions surrounding the 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres. Up next: How will the defensive pairs take shape?
After allowing 287 goals last season, tied for third most in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres prioritized their blue line this offseason.
Buffalo traded for Michael Kesselring and Conor Timmins before re-signing restricted free agent Bowen Byram to a two-year contract. Those three, along with Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson, comprise what looks to be a strong opening-night defense corps.
Byram’s fit in the lineup is clear: on the top pair with Dahlin. Last season, during their 626:24 of shared 5-on-5 ice time, Buffalo outscored its opponents 35-15; no NHL pairing exceeded that plus-20 differential. Further, Byram and Dahlin controlled 54 percent of the shot attempts, 57 percent of the shots on goal and 52 percent of the high-danger scoring chances when on the ice, per Natural Stat Trick.
As for the major offseason additions on defense, Kesselring and Timmins? Here’s how they might fit and what pairs coach Lindy Ruff might deploy when the regular season begins Oct. 9 versus the New York Rangers.