Camp Countdown | Where do the Sabres’ new defensemen fit?

Following last season, general manager Kevyn Adams stated his desire to find a more consistent partner for the left-shot Owen Power heading into his fourth full NHL campaign.

“It would be great to get an All-Star right-shot defenseman that can be next to him for the next bunch of years,” Adams said.

Kesselring, though not yet an NHL All-Star, appears to check all the boxes for a strong Power partner after his 2024-25 breakout in Utah.

The 6-foot-5 blueliner has shown a physical edge and ranked second among Utah defensemen with 87 hits last season – he also fought five times. The year prior, he dealt 106 hits in just 65 games. Kesselring’s playing the body and separating opponents from the puck, especially in the defensive zone, would free Power to jump into rushes the other way.

Kesselring also boasts the offensive tools to patrol the blue line alongside Power with great effect. He finished last season with 29 points (7+22) and led Utah defensemen with 150 shots on goal. Per NHL Edge, he’s one of the league’s hardest shooters and a well-above-average skater.

Last season, Kesselring skated 206:34 at 5-on-5 alongside Mikhail Sergachev, a skilled defenseman with some similarities to Power. With that Kesselring-Sergachev pair deployed, Utah held marked advantages in shot attempts (61 percent), shots on goal (56 percent) and high-danger scoring chances (58 percent), per Natural Stat Trick. And it’s a testament to Kesselring’s versatility that he also posted strong on-ice numbers when paired with defense-first veterans like Ian Cole and Olli Maatta.

After the June 26 trade, Kesselring discussed the possibility of playing with Power or Dahlin.

“It’s really exciting, because I think I have the skill to help get them the puck,” he said. “Obviously (my) shot’s probably one of my best attributes, so if they can set me up for good looks, I can hopefully bury. But I can skate with them, and I think I move the puck pretty well, but also bring that defensive side, be reliable for one of those two guys hopefully, and kind of give them a ‘Steady Eddie’ partner who defensively plays hard, boxes out and can get them the puck and let them play their game.”