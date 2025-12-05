Sabres at Jets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo looks to repeat Monday's performance against Winnipeg.

December 5
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

WINNIPEG – The Buffalo Sabres’ six-game road trip continues Friday at 7 p.m. EST against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

The trip began with Wednesday’s 5-2 loss in Philadelphia. In the first period, the Sabres didn’t feel they rebounded quickly enough from the unlucky breaks – an unsuccessful challenge, an unlucky bounce and a failed breakout – that led to three Flyers goals in 59 seconds. Now, they know they need to move on from that game altogether.

“Obviously it’s frustrating after this loss,” Tage Thompson said postgame, “but we can’t let that carry over into tomorrow and the road trip. It’s a big road trip, a lot of points up for grabs that we need, so this is one we’ve just got to shake off and get ready for the rest of the road trip.”

Friday’s opponent is fresh on Buffalo’s mind thanks to a 5-1 blowout win on Monday at KeyBank Center. One of the best performances of the season saw the Sabres build an early 3-0 lead, win the faceoff battle (52.3 percent) and outscore Winnipeg’s high-powered top line – Buffalo led 2-1 in goals and 7-4 in shots against Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi at 5-on-5.

Repeating that formula, though more difficult on the road, should produce more good results for the Sabres.

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres didn’t practice Thursday as they traveled to Winnipeg, so check back after the 11:30 a.m. EST morning skate for updates on the projected goalie and other lineup news.

Byram, blueliners chipping in

A goal in Philadelphia gave defenseman Bowen Byram five in the last 11 games, and Mattias Samuelsson has already set a career high with five this season. Sabres blueliners have combined for 15 goals so far, tied for fifth most in the NHL.

Their jumping into the play for extra support – Byram’s goal Wednesday is a great example – has extended offensive-zone shifts and given opposing defenses another threat to worry about.

Bowen Byram scores 2nd period goal

“Our forwards are doing a really good job of entering the zone with speed and delaying at times and finding us [defensemen] in the zone,” Byram said. “I feel like we’ve been doing a better job of that lately. A lot of it comes from there, and a lot of it comes from just identifying when you can get up and join, and when it’s probably smarter to hang back a little.

“So, something that all us [defensemen] will continue to work on and try to help the team in whatever way we can.”

Rasmus Dahlin is shooting an unsustainably low 1.6 percent (one goal on 62 shots), so he’s due to start finding the back of the net, too.

Scouting the Jets

20251205 Preview Stats

Monday’s loss in Buffalo prompted a players-only meeting for the Jets postgame, but it didn’t produce immediate results; they lost in a shootout Wednesday at Montreal and are now 1-5-1 in their last seven games.

The recent skid coincides with the loss of goalie Connor Hellebuyck, the reining Vezina and Hart Trophy winner who recently underwent knee surgery. He’s expected back on the ice soon, but not before the Sabres leave town.

Since Hellebuyck went down, former Sabre Eric Comrie has posted an 8.91 save percentage and 3.14 goals-against average. He was pulled after allowing three first-period goals in Buffalo.

While they were held to one goal Monday, Scheifele, Connor and Vilardi have combined for 39 this season – exactly half of the Jets’ 78 total goals. Again, defending them is key to shutting down the Jets.

