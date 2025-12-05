Sabres at Jets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

WINNIPEG – The Buffalo Sabres’ six-game road trip continues Friday at 7 p.m. EST against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

The trip began with Wednesday’s 5-2 loss in Philadelphia. In the first period, the Sabres didn’t feel they rebounded quickly enough from the unlucky breaks – an unsuccessful challenge, an unlucky bounce and a failed breakout – that led to three Flyers goals in 59 seconds. Now, they know they need to move on from that game altogether.

“Obviously it’s frustrating after this loss,” Tage Thompson said postgame, “but we can’t let that carry over into tomorrow and the road trip. It’s a big road trip, a lot of points up for grabs that we need, so this is one we’ve just got to shake off and get ready for the rest of the road trip.”

Friday’s opponent is fresh on Buffalo’s mind thanks to a 5-1 blowout win on Monday at KeyBank Center. One of the best performances of the season saw the Sabres build an early 3-0 lead, win the faceoff battle (52.3 percent) and outscore Winnipeg’s high-powered top line – Buffalo led 2-1 in goals and 7-4 in shots against Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi at 5-on-5.

Repeating that formula, though more difficult on the road, should produce more good results for the Sabres.

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.