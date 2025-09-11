Sabres sign Georgiev to 1-year deal

The 29-year-old goaltender has twice led the NHL in wins.

By Jourdon LaBarber
By Jourdon LaBarber

The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to a one-year contract worth $825,000, the team announced Thursday.

Georgiev, 29, split last season between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks. He totaled 49 games with the two clubs, posting an .875 save percentage.

Georgiev has played 303 career games spanning eight seasons with the New York Rangers, Colorado and San Jose. He led the league in wins in both 2022-23 and 2023-24 as a member of the Avalanche and was selected to the All-Star Game in 2024.

Georgiev is the second goaltender signed by the Sabres this offseason, following the addition of Alex Lyon on a two-year contract in July. The two veterans join an organizational depth chart that also includes returnees Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi, plus recently signed prospects Scott Ratzlaff and Topias Leinonen.

