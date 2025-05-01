‘We all believe Dev gives us that chance’ | Amerks aiming high with Levi in net

The Rochester Americans believe they’ll go as far as Devon Levi can take them.

The 23-year-old netminder has opened the Calder Cup Playoffs with a .968 save percentage between two home-ice wins over the Syracuse Crunch. Now, hitting the road Thursday, Levi and the Amerks have a chance to close out the best-of-five North Division Semifinals against their intrastate rivals.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena, and the game is available to stream on AHLTV.

When Levi’s at his best, as he was in Sunday’s 35-save, Game 2 shutout, his AHL teammates can’t help but think championship thoughts. His regular season, with 25 wins and a .919 save percentage, also fuels that belief.

“He’s the biggest piece when it comes to how far we go in the playoffs,” captain Mason Jobst said after Wednesday’s practice. “You see a lot of teams in the NHL, too – you can go a long ways if your goalie’s hot, and I think we all believe Dev gives us that chance.”

Added first-year Rochester head coach Michael Leone: “If you want to go far in playoffs and you want to win rounds, goalies are gonna have to make saves that usually are in the back of the net. And he’s done a great job of that. … He feels confident and gives us a lot of confidence as a team.”