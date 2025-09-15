Camp Countdown | Which Sabres forwards will score more?

In the days leading into training camp, Sabres.com will be addressing major questions surrounding the 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres. Up next: Which forwards will provide a scoring boost?

Scoring wasn’t a pressing issue for the 2024-25 Buffalo Sabres, who ranked 10th in the NHL with 3.23 goals per game. And at 5-on-5, Buffalo’s 185 goals ranked fourth.

This year’s Sabres don’t need to drastically improve that offensive output, but they’d love to sustain it. Without forward JJ Peterka, who was traded to Utah after ranking third on the team with 27 goals, others must step up.

By now, Buffalo knows what to expect from Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, who added to their goal-scoring resumes last season with 44 and 36, respectively. Jason Zucker (21 goals) and Ryan McLeod (20) should again be steady middle-six contributors.

Beyond them, though, where will the goals come from? These three forwards appear primed to light the lamp 20-plus times this season and help fill the Peterka-sized void in Buffalo’s lineup.

Jack Quinn

The Sabres re-signed Quinn, a restricted free agent, in June. At two years with a $3.375 million average annual value, the contract speaks to Buffalo’s still-high expectations for the 2020 first-round pick.

In 2024-25, Quinn set career highs in goals (15) and points (39). He rebounded from a slow start to score at a 23-goal, 55-point pace in 50 games from Dec. 15-on.

Quinn’s shot should continue to be a weapon, especially if he sees more first-unit power-play time; three of his 15 goals came on the man advantage. And if the 23-year-old complemented his shot by getting stronger and faster this offseason, as he said he planned to, he could become a mainstay in the top six and one of Buffalo’s leading scorers.

“There’s not a player that I’ve been around in my time here that assesses his own game as honestly as he does,” general manager Kevyn Adams said of Quinn. “The honest conversations that I had with Jack after the season, I know he took to heart and he’s going to come back better. So, this is a contract that puts him in a position to take the next step, and we’re excited about it.

“I think Jack has a huge upside.”