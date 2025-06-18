'It's like a family' | How the Sabres support the Resource Council of WNY's mission on Buffalo's East Side

Keri Socker is walking through the crowded lobby at the Resource Council of Western New York when a familiar face catches her eye.

She hugs the 74-year-old man, East Side resident Vernon Duncan, and for a moment, the past and present of 347 East Ferry Street are intertwined.

The building opened in 1926 as the Humboldt YMCA, a fixture on the East Side of Buffalo for nearly eight decades. Today it is home to the Resource Council, which opened in 2021 with a mission to “empower and enrich the lives of youth, adults and families” in the area.

Catherine M. Roberts joined the Resource Council as its first president and CEO in 2021 and has driven the non-profit organization’s growth with help from Socker, who serves as chief of staff, and Racheal Tarapacki, who serves as director of programs.

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation, too, has promoted the Resource Council’s mission since the beginning – first with integral seeding money and, more recently, with a $50,000 donation last month.

“The Sabres have been here for us since day one,” Socker said. “If they hadn’t done what they’ve done, I don’t know how far we would have gotten.”

The Resource Council was the hub for response efforts following the racist mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Ave. on May 14, 2022, filling the void left by the loss of the area’s lone grocery store. They served roughly 78,000 people in the nine weeks after the shooting, working sunup to sundown to make essential goods available.

And while news cameras dissipated in the months after the attack, the need for support – which existed long before May 14 – did not. The Resource Council has evolved from serving roughly 200 people in its inaugural year to over 7,000 in 2024, acting as a shoulder to lean on for a historically underserved community and bringing life to a storied building in the process.