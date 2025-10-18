Star Goaltending Similarities

Throughout 100 years of Rangers hockey, the franchise has developed a lineage of exceptional goaltenders. Over the last two decades, Henrik Lundqvist and Igor Shesterkin have continued the Blueshirts’ tradition of great goaltending.

Lundqvist and Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender 10 years apart, as Lundqvist won the award in 2011-12 and Shesterkin followed suit in 2021-22. Ironically, each of them had a dominating early season performance on the same calendar day – October 18 – that put them both on a path for an award-winning season.

Here is a look back at each of their outstanding performances a decade apart:

Lundqvist – October 18, 2011 at Vancouver (40 saves in a 4-0 Rangers win)

The Rangers began the 2011-12 season with a seven-game road trip while the first phase of Madison Square Garden’s Transformation was being completed. The trip started with two games in Sweden, and after returning to New York for one game against the Islanders, the team traveled to western Canada for the remaining four contests.

The Blueshirts were still searching for their first victory of the season when they faced the Canucks – the defending Presidents’ Trophy winners and Western Conference Champions – in Vancouver on October 18, as they entered the game with a 0-1-2 record. Vancouver led the NHL in goals the season prior and looked to strike quickly in this game against the Rangers.

Less than two minutes into the contest, Lundqvist made a point-blank save on a shot from Alex Burrows to prevent the Canucks from taking an early lead. He made 13 saves in the first period and 15 more in the second period. Through the first 40 minutes of the game, the Rangers were outshot 28-9, but Lundqvist’s brilliant goaltending kept the game tied 0-0.

The Rangers opened the scoring early in the third period, and with the team holding a one-goal lead, Lundqvist once again denied the Canucks from scoring. Less than a minute after the Blueshirts took the lead, the Rangers goaltender denied Vancouver’s Alex Edler scoring chance from right in front of the net, and then made two more saves on rebound chances the Canucks had after the initial shot. Three minutes later during a 4-on-4 situation, Lundqvist made two more saves on chances from Vancouver’s Kevin Bieksa and Keith Ballard near the net.

Following Lundqvist’s brilliant goaltending in the first half of the third period, the Canucks were outshooting the Rangers, 38-13, for the game. The Blueshirts gave their goaltender a cushion just before the midway point of the third period by extending their lead to two, and they added two more goals over the final 10 minutes of the game. When the buzzer sounded at the end of the game, Lundqvist had a 40-save shutout, and the Rangers had a 4-0 victory for their first win of the season.

Lundqvist also received the “Broadway Hat” following the game, which was the first time the hat was ever presented.