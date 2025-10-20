Lester Patrick – The “Silver Fox”

Over the first 16 seasons of franchise history, the New York Rangers reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs 15 times, advanced to the Stanley Cup Final six times, and won the Stanley Cup three times. They earned a reputation of being the “Classiest Team in Hockey”, and they had entrenched themselves as New York’s hockey team.
During that time, there was perhaps no more important figure in establishing the Rangers’ identity as a franchise and leading the team to on-ice success than Lester Patrick.
“Lester fit the term patriarch,” hockey historian Stan Fischler said. “He was an innovator. He and his brother, Frank, recreated the game from primitive hockey into the modern game. They put numbers on players’ jerseys and changed rules around to make it more exciting.
“Hockey owes more to Lester Patrick than any single guy.”
Patrick, a native of Drummondville, Quebec, moved to British Columbia during his playing career. For a decade and a half, he became one of the most influential players and coaches of his era in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association (which ultimately merged with the Western Hockey League). In 1924-25, as the general manager and coach of the Victoria Cougars, he helped Victoria defeat the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens to win the Stanley Cup, as Victoria became the last non-NHL team to win the trophy.
When the WHL disbanded following the 1925-26 season, Patrick was unsure of where his next job in hockey would be. Once Rangers president Colonel John S. Hammond was ready to replace general manager Conn Smythe in October of 1926, he knew that Patrick was the person he wanted for the job.
Ultimately, it was the right move for the Rangers and changed the franchise forever.
“Lester Patrick was the most knowledgeable hockey man I ever met,” Frank Boucher – who was the center on the Rangers’ top line in 1926-27 and for many years after that, and who would ultimately succeed Patrick as the team’s head coach and general manager – wrote in his autobiography, When The Rangers Were Young.
“You never had to have anything in writing with Lester Patrick,” said Murray Murdoch, one of the original Rangers, and who became the NHL’s first “iron man” with 508 consecutive regular season games played over his 11-year career with the Blueshirts. “His word was as good as gold."
If he said that if you did a certain thing, or scored a certain number of goals or something like that and there was a bonus for it, you never had to have it in writing.
“Lester was always thinking about the good of the game and just lived hockey.”
As the team’s general manager and head coach, Patrick brought a discipline, focus, and level of class to the Rangers that would shape the franchise. The Blueshirts quickly earned a reputation as the “Classiest Team in Hockey” and Lester, who would help explain hockey to journalists as he would to the players in order to help grow the sport’s popularity in New York, would earn the nickname, “The Silver Fox”.
As Boucher wrote in his autobiography, “During the early years when (Lester) was talking to the New York sportswriters whose grasp of hockey’s finer points was meagre he’d sometimes stretch full-length on his office carpet to illustrate a point about goaltending. In no time at all, they’d be charmed, a most persuasive man when he turned on his smile, and he’d then spend hours talking to them about the game he loved so dearly and knew so well.”