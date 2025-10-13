Henrik Lundqvist – First NHL Win

Entering the 2005-06 season, Henrik Lundqvist was looking to establish himself as an NHL goaltender. At 23 years old, he had already earned numerous awards during his professional career in Sweden, which culminated with him winning the league MVP award and leading his team, Frolunda, to the league’s championship.

Selected by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL Entry Draft, Lundqvist was ready to take the next step and begin his career in North America. He made the Rangers’ opening night roster and made his NHL debut against the New Jersey Devils on October 8, 2005, in New Jersey. Five days later – on October 13, 2005 – Lundqvist played in his second career NHL game, which was also against the Devils. This time, however, the contest was at Madison Square Garden.

“Playing in the first game is very special, but I do smile more when I think about my first regular season game at The Garden,” Lundqvist said recently when reflecting on that game.

Lundqvist helped the Rangers earn a point in his first career game, but he had yet to earn his first career NHL win prior to the game against the Devils at MSG. The Rangers had posted a 1-1-2 record through the first four games of the season, and after goaltender Kevin Weekes suffered a groin injury, Lundqvist had the opportunity to play more than he might have originally anticipated at the start of the season.

Lundqvist kept the Devils off the scoreboard in the first period by stopping all six shots he faced, while the Rangers scored three times against Martin Brodeur to take a 3-0 lead. Lundqvist was tested more in the second period, with the toughest chance coming at the midway point of the frame. While the Rangers were on a power play, New Jersey’s John Madden had a breakaway opportunity. Madden held onto the puck and waited for Lundqvist to commit to a direction, but the young Rangers goaltender patiently held his ground. Once Madden tried to take a backhand shot, Lundqvist stretched out his left pad to make the save.

Although Lundqvist’s bid for a shutout ended in the third period when the Devils scored, he still was able to earn his first career NHL win. With 20 saves on 21 shots, Lundqvist led the Rangers to a 4-1 victory over the Devils, and he was named the game’s first star.

“It felt like a big milestone,” Lundqvist said recently. “You’ve been working so hard for so long to reach a certain level and make it to the NHL.

“From there, at times it felt surreal.”

Lundqvist’s first win was just the start of a terrific rookie season and legendary career. While Weekes was sidelined with his injury, Lundqvist won his next two starts at MSG – which included his first career NHL shutout – and instantly earned the adoration of Rangers fans. Although he said that didn’t feel established for the first three or four months of the season, his strong play said otherwise.

“Early on, it felt like you had to prove to everyone that you belonged,” Lundqvist said. “Personally, I felt like I belonged, but it doesn’t matter – you have to prove it to your coaches, your teammates, and the organization.”

By the time the 2005-06 season had ended, Lundqvist won 30 games to establish a new Rangers rookie record, and he was later named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team and selected as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.

And it all started with that first NHL win in Lundqvist’s first-ever game at The Garden.