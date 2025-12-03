Rangers vs. Stars: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

GARDEN OF DREAMS (GDF) NIGHT – The Rangers hosted Garden of Dreams (GDF) Night and honored the young people of Garden of Dreams through different in-arena elements during the evening.

RANGERS WIN – The Blueshirts have won four of their last five games and two of their last three games at home.

ON THE BOARD FIRST – New York has 12 wins when scoring the first goal of the game and are tied for the third most wins in the league when scoring first. Their record when doing so is 12-2-0.

SHOOTING DOWN STARS – The Blueshirts recorded a single-game season high of 41 shots on goals against the Stars.

MATCHED UP – The Rangers have points in five-straight games at home against the Stars (3-0-2) and have points in nine of their last 10 matchups against them (7-1-2).

Vladislav Gavrikov scored the overtime winning goal, the fourth of his career, and has recorded points in four of his last six games (3G-3A).

Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to four-straight games (2G-3A), as well as four-straight games against the Stars at home.

Will Cuylle tied up the game with his eighth goal of the season, tied for the second most goals on the Rangers. He has tallied four points through his last five games (2G-2A).

Artemi Panarin recorded his seventh multi-point game of the season and extended his assist streak against the Stars to four-straight games (6A). He has tallied three multi-point games and seven points (2G-5A) through his last four games.

Vincent Trocheck extended his point streak against Dallas to eight-straight games (8G-5A) with an assist on Will Cuylle’s goal. He has six points through his last six games (2G-4A).

Igor Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in 13 games this season, the second most games among all NHL goaltenders. He has posted a win in eight of his last 10 games.

Carson Soucy opened the scoring for the Blueshirts with his third goal of the season. His three goals this season are tied for the second most among Rangers defensemen and has scored a goal in two of his last three games.