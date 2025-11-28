Rangers at Bruins: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 10-4-1 with a 48-35 goal differential, and have won 10 road games in 15 games or fewer for the seventh time in franchise history. They earned 19 points through their first 11 road games this season, the most in franchise history.

Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road points (227) and are tied for the lead in road wins (104).

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin is tied for the lead on the Rangers in goals (7) and points (22), ranks second in assists (15) and has collected 15 points through his last 11 games (5G-10A). He has five multi-point games, two four-point games and one three-point game. His two four-point games are tied for the league lead.

Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (583) and fifth in points (892)

Panarin’s 231 points (93G-138A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 136 of 187 games, the sixth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in power play goals (4), is tied for the lead in goals (7), and ranks third on the team in assists (9) and points (16). He has four points (4A) through his last four games.

Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 11 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 26 power play points rank second. His 124 career power play goals are the sixth most power-play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history.

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 257 goals, the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. On Nov. 15 at CBJ, he notched his 600th career point as a Ranger, the eighth most in franchise history.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts in takeaways (17) and assists (19), is tied for first in points (22) and blocked shots (41). He has tallied at least one assist in four-straight games, tied for the third-longest active streak among NHL defensemen this season. He has recorded four multi-point games and collected 11 points (11A) in his last nine games. He became the third Rangers defenseman to collect 20 points in each of his first seven seasons with the team.

Among all NHL blueliners this season, he ranks third in assists, is tied for third in points and tied for fourth in takeaways. He is one of two skaters in the NHL with 40+ blocked shots, 15+ takeaways and 10+ hits.

Fox has the second most takeaways (365), fourth most assists (325) and points (391), and fifth most blocked shots (719) among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history. He surpassed Brad Park for the fourth most points among defensemen in franchise history against Seattle (Nov. 1).

He leads the Rangers in multi-point games (8) and is tied for the league lead among NHL blueliners. Among all Rangers defensemen in franchise history, his 98 career multi-point games rank fourth. Since 2024-25, he is ranked fourth in multi-point games (25) and tied for fifth in three-point games (5) among NHL defensemen.

Fox is raising money toward the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely this season. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $13,006 (3G-19A) to the cause.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has scored a goal in back-to-back games and has recorded a point in three-straight games (2G-1A). He has recorded eight points (5G-3A) and two multi-point games in his last nine contests since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury.

Since 2024-25, Trocheck ranks fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.6) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,017 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the league.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in face-off wins (206), ranks third in hits (56), ranks fourth in goals (6) and is tied for fifth in points (13) and assists (7).

Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 350 faceoffs this season, his 57.7 faceoff percentage ranks fifth in the league. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller ranks sixth in faceoff percentage (58.1).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (88), is tied for first on the team in goals (7), ranks second in power play goals (3), ranks fourth in points (14) and tied for fifth in assists (7). He has tallied a point in back-to-back games (1G-1A) and has 13 points (6G-7A) through his last 16 games. The Rangers’ record every time Cuylle has scored a goal is 6-0-0.

His 88 hits this season are tied for fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 389 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Among all goaltenders this season with 15 or more starts, Igor Shesterkin’s 2.47 goals against average is tied for the fifth lowest in the league. His 2.34 goals against average on the road is seventh lowest among goalies with five or more road starts.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (145), ranks third in shutouts (20), is tied for third in save percentage (.916) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.51). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 73 games allowing one or fewer goals.