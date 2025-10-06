I can still remember the first time I was in New York.

I was 14 years old, and my classmates and I were visiting the city on a school trip. We took a bus to New York from Toronto, and we entered Manhattan on the West Side Highway. The memories that I still have from that ride are being overwhelmed by the skyscrapers and the speed of the city, and wondering how anyone would be able keep up in a city like this one.

So many years later, I am privileged to say that New York and Madison Square Garden is my home. And I have the New York Rangers and The Garden Faithful to thank for that.

There are so many privileges that come with being a Ranger – wearing that iconic red, white, and blue sweater, playing in the World’s Most Famous Arena, and being part of an Original Six tradition. As Wayne Gretzky once said, “the greatest place to play as a professional athlete is right here in New York.”

But it goes even beyond that. What also makes this a special place to play is the relationship with Rangers fans.

Since I joined the Blueshirts in 1991, I have had the good fortune to meet so many great people, whether it be at The Garden or the numerous Garden of Dreams, Junior Rangers, or Toys for Tots events. Some of those people who were kids when I first met them are now bringing their kids and passing down their love of the Rangers to the next generation.

As we recognize our Centennial this year, I can’t help but think about how this celebration connects the generations. Alumni – from multiple eras – return to MSG, and the saying “Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger” has never been more appropriate. Today’s Rangers have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the legends who came before them and understand the history that has taken place here. And the loyal and passionate Rangers fans are able to see their heroes take the ice and relive some of the greatest thrills they have experienced in supporting this franchise.

I also think back to my own experience. When I joined the Rangers as a player, I was amazed by the generosity of the players who came before me, such as Rod Gilbert, Eddie Giacomin, and Vic Hadfield. Today, I see how often Henrik Lundqvist is around The Garden and how much the Rangers still mean to him, and he will continue to have an effect on the organization in the same way that the icons who came before him did.

The Rangers tradition continues from year to year and generation to generation because the people who helped create it care so much about upholding it. That is why it is still so special to come to The Garden and take in a game. When I watch a game on the 10th floor of MSG today, I have the same butterflies that I did when I was on the fifth floor of the building in my uniform.

Even though some things have changed over the years, the pride and passion for being part of the Rangers family never changes.

And when I step into The Garden, I know I am home.