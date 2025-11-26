Saluting a Memorable Season and an Unforgettable Shootout Goal

The work stoppage that cancelled the 2004-05 NHL season and the subsequent rule changes that were adopted for the 2005-06 season created the feeling that when the league returned to play in the fall of 2005, it would be a “new NHL.”

For the Rangers, there was also a very real feeling that everything was new with the organization as it entered the 2005-06 season.

Through transactions the Blueshirts made late in the 2003-04 season, the summer of 2004, and the summer of 2005 – to go along with the development process of players in the organization’s prospect pool during the 2004-05 season, the group of players that took the ice in Training Camp in the fall of 2005 was vastly different than the one Rangers fans saw the last time the team played a game a year and a half prior.

“We had lots of time to plan for that season,” recalled Don Maloney, who was the Rangers’ Vice President of Player Personnel and Assistant General Manager. “We knew we had Jaromir Jagr as a star, so we had to get players who could play with Jagr.”

Several shrewd signings helped maximize the potential of Jagr and the team. In the summer of 2004, the Rangers signed Michael Nylander, a skilled, playmaking center who had been teammates with Jagr when the two played for the Washington Capitals. Shortly after the work stoppage ended, the Blueshirts signed Martin Straka – a Czech left winger who had played with Jagr for several seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins – as a free agent. The Rangers also signed Czech defensemen Marek Malik and Michal Rozsival during the summer of 2005 to add veterans to their defense corps; Jagr and Rozsival had been teammates with the Penguins, while Jagr and Malik were teammates with the Czech Republic at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

In addition to the signings the team made, the Rangers’ roster also featured several players who were drafted and/or developed by the organization. Dominic Moore (selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2000 NHL Entry Draft) and Fedor Tyutin (selected by the Rangers in the second round of the 2001 NHL Entry Draft) were both on the team’s opening night roster and began their respective rookie seasons in the NHL in 2005-06. Another rookie, Petr Prucha (who was selected by the Rangers in the eighth round of the 2002 NHL Entry Draft), also quickly became a regular in the Rangers’ lineup.

Another Rangers draft pick would make the team out of Training Camp and begin the season as the Blueshirts’ backup goaltender – Henrik Lundqvist.

Lundqvist had been selected by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL Entry Draft, and – in looking backward years later – it was a bit of luck that led to the Blueshirts’ selection of the Swedish goaltender.

“We really didn't have any goalies in our system at that time,” Maloney recalled years later. “As we were progressing through the later rounds of the 2000 Entry Draft, we were asking the staff 'Is there any goaltender still out there we should consider?'

"As we were talking, everybody had their draft lists in front of them, and as players get selected, you cross those names off the list. I happened to be sitting at the head of the table and glanced over at Christer (Rockstrom, the Rangers’ Head European scout) and his list where he had his European goalie list out. When I looked at it, it was so unusual as all of the names on his list had been crossed out except one, the top name on his list. And it was Henrik Lundqvist.

“I pointed Henrik's name out to our Head Amateur Scout, Martin Madden, who was on board with the pick. The rest is history.”

Lundqvist continued to play in Sweden for five years after he was selected by the Rangers, but following the 2004-05 season – when he won nearly every award possible in the Swedish Hockey League (and did so playing against several NHL players as a result of the league’s work stoppage) and helped his team, Frolunda, win the league championship – he decided to sign an NHL contract with the Rangers and come to North America at 23 years old.

Before the 2005-06 season got underway, most pundits failed to give the Rangers a chance to make the playoffs. The Blueshirts won their regular season opener on October 5, 2005, as they rallied in the third period to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-3, in Philadelphia. The Rangers lost their next three games (two of them in overtime), and goaltender Kevin Weekes, who was signed as a free agent in the summer of 2004 and expected to play most of the games in net for the Rangers in 2005-06, suffered a groin strain during a practice that would keep him sidelined for a week.

Lundqvist stepped in for Weekes during the Rangers’ three-game homestand, and over the course of those three games, the direction of the 2005-06 season – and the future of the franchise – changed.

On October 13, 2005, Lundqvist played in his first game at MSG and earned his first career NHL win, as the Rangers defeated the New Jersey Devils, 4-1. Two days later, Lundqvist stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 5-1 Rangers victory over the Atlanta Thrashers, and The Garden Faithful began to chant his name; first, it was “Lund-qvist!”, then it was “Hen-rik!”. On October 17, 2005, Lundqvist earned his first career NHL shutout, stopping all 23 shots he faced in a 4-0 Rangers win over the Florida Panthers, and further endeared himself to Rangers fans.

He received the nickname, “King Henrik”, which instantly stuck. Lundqvist immediately became a fan favorite and was on the path to becoming an icon in New York.

“That was so much fun,” Lundqvist later recalled about his first few games at MSG. “I felt the support from the crowd right away, and that helped me relax, focus on the game, and not stress too much about the game.”