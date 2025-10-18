Andy Bathgate and Harry Howell – The Intertwined Legacy of Two Rangers Legends

Howell remained with the Rangers for the remainder of the season, ultimately playing alongside Reise as his defense partner and learning the NHL game from him. Bathgate’s path to sticking with the Rangers was not as direct as Howell’s was – he needed knee surgery and only played 38 NHL games between the 1952-53 and 1953-54 seasons. But by 1954-55, Bathgate joined Howell as a mainstay in the Rangers’ lineup, and he tallied 20 goals in his first full NHL season.

At the start of the 1955-56 season, Howell was named the Rangers’ captain. At 22 years old, he was the youngest captain in franchise history (Dave Maloney would later hold that distinction). Looking back years later, Howell said that it was a role that probably should have been held by someone with more experience. Even though Howell felt his play suffered during the two seasons that he wore the “C”, the Rangers made the playoffs in both years.

A big factor in the team’s success in making the playoffs those seasons was Bathgate. He tallied 66 points in 1955-56 and then registered 77 points in 1956-57. The 1956-57 season was the first of eight consecutive seasons in which Bathgate recorded at least 70 points, and it was also the first of three consecutive years in which he was named the Rangers’ Most Valuable Player. In 1958-59, Bathgate was not only the Rangers’ MVP; he was also the MVP of the entire NHL, as he won the Hart Trophy. With 40 goals and 48 assists for 88 points in 1958-59, No. 9 became the first Ranger to score at least 40 goals in a season, and his 88 points were also the most in one season by a Ranger at the time, eclipsing his own record.

“He was big, strong, and almost statuesque,” said legendary broadcaster Sam Rosen, who idolized Bathgate as a kid growing up in New York and watching the Rangers. “He was an excellent skater, had a great shot, and was a great scorer. He was the guy. He was the Rangers’ star player and the leader of the pack.”

While Howell didn’t accumulate the points or headlines in the same way that Bathgate did, his impact on the team was no less valuable. As a stay-at-home and reliable defenseman, No. 3 did everything the right way defensively and enabled his primary defense partner throughout the late-1950s and early 1960s, Lou Fontinato, the ability to play physical and move around more frequently in his own zone.

“I go back to the old school,” Howell said years after his career ended when he was asked to describe his style of play. “When I got to New York as a kid, I was told when you get the puck, look for a forward and give it to him. That’s the way they used to play back then, so I did that. I stayed back, hardly got any points at all. … I did what they asked me to do. I also killed all the penalties and played against all the top lines, so you had to be a defensive defenseman.”

Affectionately known as either “Old Reliable” or “Harry the Horse”, Howell played in 1,160 out of a possible 1,200 games during his tenure with the Rangers. Throughout his career with the Rangers, he would also be paired with either the team’s young defensemen and/or physical defensemen, as his coaches knew that he would be the right defense partner to teach players the proper way to defend, and that if a physical defenseman was going to jump up to make a hit, Howell would always be in the right position to cover for him.