Andy Bathgate and Harry Howell – The Intertwined Legacy of Two Rangers Legends

Through 100 years of Rangers history, 11 players have received the highest honor a franchise can bestow upon a player – having their jersey number retired. Only once, however, did two players have their jersey numbers retired as part of the same ceremony.
On February 22, 2009, the Rangers retired Andy Bathgate’s No. 9 jersey and Harry Howell’s No. 3 jersey in a pre-game ceremony at Madison Square Garden. It was fitting that the two Blueshirts legends received the honor at the same time since they began their tenures with the Rangers together on October 18, 1952, and had come up through the team’s system even before they made their NHL debut.
Bathgate and Howell were born four months apart in 1932 (Bathgate was born on August 28 in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Howell was born on December 28 in Hamilton, Ontario). From a playing standpoint, the two players couldn’t have been further apart; Bathgate was a right winger who became a prolific scorer with a terrific slap shot, while Howell was a left-handed, stay-at-home defenseman whose contributions weren’t necessarily reflected in the box score.
Their paths overlapped for the first time when they were members of the Rangers’ junior team in the Ontario Hockey Association, the Guelph Biltmore Mad Hatters (known as the Biltmores). Bathgate and Howell were teammates in Guelph for two seasons, and in their last year together in Guelph in 1951-52, they helped the Biltmores win the Memorial Cup.
Bathgate and Howell were part of what was known as the “Guelph Gang” – eight players who excelled with Guelph in 1951-52 and ultimately played for the Rangers in years to come. While the Blueshirts advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in 1949-50, Frank Boucher – the Rangers’ general manager at the time – knew that the organization would soon need an infusion of young talent, and he worked to rebuild the Blueshirts’ farm system.
The Rangers entered the 1952-53 season with one of their youngest rosters in years, and shortly after the year began, the team would get even younger. After the Blueshirts lost their first three games of the season, and after All-Star defenseman Leo Reise Jr. was sidelined with an injury, Boucher recalled Bathgate, Howell, and Dean Prentice prior to the Blueshirts’ game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto.
Bathgate and Howell both made their NHL debut against the Leafs on October 18, 1952, at Maple Leaf Gardens. That night, Howell scored his first career NHL goal on his first NHL shot, beating Hall of Fame goaltender Harry Lumley.
“I was only supposed to be up for the proverbial ‘cup of coffee,’” Howell recalled years later. “But one game led to two, and the next thing I knew, I was here to stay.”