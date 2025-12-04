Rangers at Senators: Pregame Notes

TEAM NOTES

ROAD RANGERS

On the road this season, the Rangers are 11-4-1 with a 54-37 goal differential, and have won 10 road games in 15 games or fewer for the seventh time in franchise history. They earned 19 points through their first 11 road games this season, the most in franchise history.

Since the 2021-22 season, the Rangers lead the NHL in road points (229) and road wins (105).

BREAD WINNER

This season, Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in points (28), ranks second in assists (20), is tied for second in goals (8), and has tallied three multi-point games and seven points (2G-5A) through his last four games. He sits two points away from recording 900 points in his career and can require the sixth-fewest games by an undrafted player to do so since 1963-64.

This season, he has seven multi-point games, his three four-point games are tied for the most in the league and has one three-point game.

Since Nov. 7, his 15 assists are tied for the most in the league and his 21 points rank third. Among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (588) and fifth in points (898).

Panarin’s 237 points (94G-143A) rank sixth in the NHL since 2023-24. In that same time frame, he has points in 138 of 190 games, the sixth most in the NHL.

MIKA MAGIC

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in goals (9) and power play goals (6), and ranks third on the team in assists (11) and points (20). He has recorded a point in four-straight games (2G-3A) and has eight points (2G-6A) through his last seven games. On Nov. 28 at BOS, he recorded his 37th career game-winning goal, tied for the seventh most in franchise history.

His six power play goals are tied for the ninth most this season among NHL skaters. Since 2024-25, Zibanejad’s 13 power play goals rank first on the Rangers and his 28 power play points rank second. His 126 career power play goals are tied for the fifth most power play goals by a Swedish player in NHL history. He sits two power play goals away from tying the franchise record (116).

Throughout his career as a Ranger, Zibanejad has collected 259 goals, the seventh most goals by a Ranger in franchise history. On Nov. 15 at CBJ, he notched his 600th career point as a Ranger, the eighth most in franchise history.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has recorded a point in five of his last six games (2G-4A), and has collected 11 points (5G-6A) and three multi-point games since returning to the ice on Nov. 10 following an injury (12 GP).

Since 2024-25, Trocheck is tied for fourth in the NHL in faceoff percentage (58.4) among skaters who have taken 1,000 or more faceoffs. In that same time frame, his 1,043 overall faceoff wins rank sixth in the league.

MILLER TIME

This season, J.T. Miller ranks first on the Rangers in faceoff wins (229), ranks third in hits (59), fourth in goals (7), is tied for fifth in points (14) and tied for sixth in assists (7). He has collected five points in his last six games (3G-2A).

Among all skaters in the league who have taken at least 350 faceoffs this season, his 58.7 faceoff percentage is tied for fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs, Miller is tied for fourth in faceoff percentage (58.4).

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle leads the Rangers in hits (95), ranks second on the team in power play goals (3), tied for second on the team in goals (8), ranks fourth in points (16) and tied for fourth in assists (8). He has tallied a point in four of his last five games (2G-2A) and has 15 points (7G-8A) through his last 19 games. The Rangers’ record when Cuylle has scored a goal is 7-0-0.

His 95 hits this season are tied for fourth in the league. Since 2024-25, his 396 hits rank second in the NHL.

Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has earned a win in seven of his last 10 games and has allowed two or fewer goals in 13 games this season, the second most in the league. Among all goaltenders this season with 15 or more starts, his 2.45 goals against average is the fifth lowest in the league.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season and among all goalies with at least 100 games played, Shesterkin ranks fourth in the NHL in wins (147), ranks third in shutouts (20), is tied for third in save percentage (.916) and has the fifth lowest goals against average (2.50). In that same time frame, he leads all NHL goaltenders with 73 games allowing one or fewer goals.